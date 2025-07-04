Fans Pour in Love as Ryan Blaney’s Wife Gianna Flaunts Her Baby Bump

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney is stepping into the dad club this year, and fans couldn’t be more excited. He and his wife, Gianna Blaney, have just announced that they are expecting their first child in 2025. Their journey has been a dream, going public with their relationship in 2020, tying the knot in Aspen, Colorado, last December, and now sharing this big news.

But it was Gianna’s sweet post, showcasing her baby bump photo shoot, that truly captured hearts across the NASCAR nation. Fans couldn’t help but shower the couple with love and compliments.

Gianna Blaney shows off her baby bump

Late Tuesday, Ryan and Gianna revealed their expectancy via a black and white Instagram slideshow, complete with the sonogram and cozy couple photos. “Been keeping a secret for far too long, but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!” the couple captioned the announcement. Things seem to be blissful off the track. And on track, Ryan’s currently having a strong season in the Cup series; he claimed a win at Nashville, and he’s ranked seventh with seven top-five finishes through 18 races.

But even before the baby news broke, Ryan and Gianna were already a fan-favorite NASCAR couple, sharing quiet milestones and little traditions along the way. After his big win at Nashville this year, Ryan revealed one of them, saying, “She’s not here, but she always tells me, ‘ if you win, you gotta FaceTime me.’ I about owe her for five that’s cause I forget,” he said with a laugh. It’s the small, sweet details that fans love, and now with a baby on the way, those moments feel even more special.

In a recent Instagram post, Gianna shared her solo photoshoot pics, with the caption, “I’m a mommy🍼,” revealing her baby bump with the glow of a to-be mother. Her journey with Ryan Blaney has been one that fans have tracked for a while, but Gianna’s impact on NASCAR goes way back.

One unforgettable moment on Netflix’s NASCAR Full Speed debut in 2023 came from Gianna Tulio, as she delivered a charged pre-race encouragement in Phoenix. The chant, “and remember, be Ryan f—— Blaney,” struck a chord when Ryan Blaney went on to win the championship that year. What was originally an intimate pep talk became a viral mantra that resonated beyond the finish line.

Ryan Blaney’s reaction to the chance of sudden fame was also humble and amused. He said, “I get more people than ever—when Gianna said, ‘ Be Ryan effing Blaney,’ that come up to me and that’s their are catchphrase now.” Fans embraced the phrase wholeheartedly, sending out printed T-shirts, chanting in the grandstand, and sharing it on social media as a declaration of confidence and authenticity. Even Gianna, initially embarrassed by the catch, ultimately embraced the spotlight, saying, “I get so happy… it means the fans are supporting him and believe in him just as much as I do.”

Gianna brings grace, entrepreneurship, and a vibrant sense of style to the NASCAR spotlight. Raised in a blend of Pennsylvania and South Florida, she earned an associate degree in business administration from Palm Beach State College and launched a career as a swimsuit designer for Tortuga Bikini. In 2021, Gianna captured national attention by being crowned Miss Hooters International and later featured as the 2022 Hooters calendar cover model. Beyond modeling, she’s embraced multiple roles as a brand ambassador, social media influencer, and charitable volunteer, showcasing her versatile talents and a strong work ethic. But Gianna’s influence reaches far beyond the runway.

She and Ryan first met in Las Vegas in 2018 and began dating in July 2020, becoming one of NASCAR’s most beloved couples. They got engaged in December 2023 and married on December 12, 2024, in a romantic, winter-themed ceremony in Aspen, a day she described as “everything I have ever dreamed of as a little girl.”

Since their wedding, Gianna has been a constant presence at races, cheering Ryan on and even racing herself in Motor Racing Outreach’s Better Half Dash at Nashville in June 2023. Together, the Blaneys have built a strong, admired partnership on and off the track. Ryan and Gianna Blaney created an empire before, and they are about to do it again this year by introducing one more member into their family, and the fans couldn’t get enough.

Fans gush over Baby Blaney’s soon-to-be parents

The second Gianna’s baby bump hit Instagram, the comment section turned into one giant virtual baby shower, filled with love, admiration, and a little bit of spooning. This wasn’t just another celebrity announcement. For NASCAR fans, it felt personal. After two years of following Ryan’s journey on the track and Gianna’s glowing support from the sidelines, fans were thrilled to see their next chapter begin.

What stood out most was how fans didn’t just congratulate the couple; they celebrated them. One fan beamed, writing, “And the most beautiful! Baby Blaney has the most amazing parents. 🐐❤️.” Echoing a sentiment shared across hundreds of messages. It wasn’t just about fame; it was about the authenticity that these two have been showing over the years.

Another fan commented, “Congratulations, still I know you and Ryan will be great parents.” And you could almost hear the smile behind the screen as this fan was admiring the happy couple. Others chimed in with playful guesses about the baby, saying, “Is it a boy or girl, or do y’all know yet?. I’m praying a girl. I think Ryan would be an awesome girl dad.” Well, he would be joining Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and many other current drivers in the girl-dad gang if he does have a little princess on the way.

Whether it’s pink boots or tiny race suits, the anticipation is growing. Fans aren’t just imagining what baby Blaney will look like; they are picturing the loving, grounded home they’ll grow up in. As one user put it best, saying, “Congratulations, you will be the best mommy! Baby Blaney is lucky to have you both as parents.” It’s clear the NASCAR community isn’t just rooting for the Blaneys on the race weekends; they are with them through life’s biggest milestones too.