Fans Raise Voices Against Cleetus McFarland’s Talladega Debut After ‘Rocky’ Performance at the Rock

Cleetus McFarland’s much-hyped debut in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series didn’t exactly go the way his fans expected. He left Rockingham Speedway with a 32nd-place finish, six laps down, and more questions than answers. Between early-race struggles, close calls, and a late spin that turned heads for all the wrong reasons, the “Rocky” outing for the YouTube star has now sparked fresh concerns from the NASCAR community ahead of his upcoming Talladega debut.

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Cleetus McFarland under the microscope

Back in February, Cleetus McFarland got his first real taste of NASCAR competition in the Craftsman Truck Series with Niece Motorsports but it didn’t last long. Running inside the top 10 early, things unraveled just six laps in after a crash ended his night, leaving him 37th after starting 12th. It was a tough introduction, but at the time, it felt like just another learning moment.

Then came the bigger opportunity. McFarland landed a two-year part-time deal with Richard Childress Racing for the 2026 and 2027 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series seasons. Driving the No. 33 Chevrolet backed by Tommy’s Express Car Wash, it marked a major step up into one of the sport’s most respected organizations.

“To have the opportunity to make my NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with a legendary race team like Richard Childress Racing is a dream come true,” Mitchell said at the time, clearly embracing the moment.

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The plan was straightforward. Three races each season, with marquee tracks like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway on the schedule. Big stages. Big expectations. But after a rocky debut at Rockingham Speedway, one filled with mistakes, close calls, and a late-race spin, the conversation has quickly shifted.

Because now, heading into Talladega at the end of April, it isn’t just about the opportunity anymore but about Cleetus McFarland’s readiness. And as the doubts start creeping in, fans aren’t holding back, setting the stage for a wave of reactions that are anything but subtle.

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Fans split over Cleetus’ next step

As Cleetus McFarland gears up for Talladega Superspeedway, fans aren’t exactly on the same page, and the debate is getting loud.

One major concern revolves around the jump in track style. “I do think that the idea that one can jump from a mile track straight to a 2.5 mile superspeedway for your second start is an issue…” one fan pointed out. And they’re not wrong. Rockingham Speedway is all about tire wear, rhythm, and long-run balance. Talladega? That’s pack racing at nearly 200 mph, where one wrong move can wipe out half the field in seconds.

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Others leaned into just how unforgiving that environment can be. “It’s easy until it isn’t… and ‘isn’t’ sends you 200mph into the wall,” another fan wrote, highlighting the razor-thin margin for error at the top level. NASCAR isn’t just about driving fast. It’s equally about making split-second decisions in chaotic traffic. Something that newcomers can struggle with, even with years of experience in lower-division racing.

But not everyone is hitting the panic button. Some fans pushed back, noting Cleetus McFarland’s prior superspeedway experience in ARCA. “He already has multiple superspeedway starts… finishes of 11th and 10th,” one user argued, suggesting that drafting-style tracks might actually suit him better than technical ones like Rockingham.

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Still, the biggest concern? Confidence in traffic. “He was far too timid… fully lifting when leaders passed him,” a fan observed, pointing out moments where his team reportedly had to urge him to stay in the throttle. Now, this is something that can be costly at superspeedways.

And then there’s the bigger-picture take. “I think NASCAR is trying to gently let him down…” one comment speculated. But it’s not that simple. With over 5 million YouTube subscribers, McFarland brings a massive audience with him to each race he participates in. NASCAR, definitely, can’t ignore this fact.

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After his performance this weekend, he did acknowledge the criticism and hinted that he probably “shouldn’t come back.” But that was just Cleetus being Cleetus, as he immediately said, “PSYCH! See you guys in two weeks at Talladega. That’s right!”

Now, heading into Talladega, this isn’t just about performance. It’s about proving whether he belongs in the chaos or if the doubts were right all along.