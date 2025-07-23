Fans Rally Behind Kyle Busch to Buy Back His $14.5 Million Brainchild as Spire Embarks on Massive Sell-Off

After a whirlwind rookie season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Spire Motorsports has made sure nobody can ignore them in 2025. The powerhouse organization fielded a star-studded lineup in its debut No. 07 truck. They rotated talents like Kyle Larson, William Byron, Michael McDowell, and even Kyle Busch behind the wheel for some of the year’s biggest races. Then, there’s also upcoming talents like Rajah Caruth and Pérez De Lara, showcasing their talents.

But as summer heats up and the playoff chase intensifies, a bombshell is rippling through the racing community. According to reports, Spire is embarking on a massive sell-off, clearing out its truck fleet and high-powered parts. This sudden move is sparking intense speculation. And it’s fueling a fan-led campaign to see if a certain legendary owner-driver might just take back the $14.5 million operation he once built from scratch.

Spire Motorsports expands, then shocks with sudden sell-off

Spire Motorsports emerged as a rising powerhouse in NASCAR over the past several years. You might know how they steadily expanded their footprint through savvy acquisitions and roster moves. The most notable came in September 2023, when Spire purchased Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Yes, the very legendary Truck Series team founded by legendary two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch.

The deal included KBM’s entire operation. Yes, everything from the 77,000-square-foot Mooresville facility and elite chassis-building arm Rowdy Manufacturing. It also included the specialized equipment and loyal workforce that helped KBM rack up a record 100 Truck Series wins! Kyle Busch, stepping back from team ownership to focus on his Cup career and family, said he was confident Spire would build on KBM’s legacy and continue winning.

Following the acquisition, Spire expanded aggressively, fielding competitive entries in the Truck and Cup Series. By 2025, the team had cemented itself as a serious contender, if we look at the Truck Series specifically. The team fielded four full-time teams with Rajah Caruth and Andres Perez de Lara. Caruth won his first race of the 2025 season at Nashville, whereas Perez has managed two top-10s. Moreover, the No. 07 and 7 trucks are driven by a rotating roster of all-star drivers, including Kyle Busch himself. Everything looked all good!

However, a recent Reddit post and auction listings revealed Spire is now undertaking a major sell-off of its Truck Series assets. This includes chassis, engines, and race-ready trucks from a variety of track types that are being put on the market. No official explanation has been provided. However, insiders speculate this dramatic move may signal a strategic realignment or financial recalibration within the team amid evolving NASCAR dynamics.

This unfolding story has quickly sparked passionate reactions from fans and industry insiders alike. It has set the stage for a wave of speculation and debate about Spire’s next chapter. Most importantly, the NASCAR community is discussing whether Kyle Busch himself might re-engage with the team he built.

Should Kyle Busch buy back ‘KBM?’ NASCAR community reacts

Spire Motorsports’ recent decision to sell off a large portion of their NASCAR Truck Series fleet and parts sparked a spirited debate about what’s next. But most importantly, whether Kyle Busch should step back in. After selling Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) and its sprawling 77,000-square-foot Mooresville facility to Spire for around $14.5 million in late 2023, many fans believe Busch should snag the assets back for a bargain. As one fan put it bluntly, “Kyle should buy it all back for 50% off,” reflecting the sentiment that KBM’s legacy is too valuable to let slip away.

When Spire acquired KBM, the plan was clear: expand aggressively not just in Trucks, but also in the Xfinity and Cup Series. Since then, Spire has signed drivers like Michael McDowell and built a three-car Cup operation, even investing roughly $40 million for an additional Cup charter. Yet, the sell-off raises eyebrows. “Kinda surprising. I thought they’d be a staple of the series after buying KBM,” said one fan.

However, another fan was quick to point out, “Makes sense considering Xfinity is a better value compared to the Truck series,” pointing to shifting priorities where the cost-to-competition ratio favors Xfinity. Then, adding to the feeling that KBM’s best days might have passed is the loss of key personnel. Former crew chief Rudy Fugle, pivotal in KBM’s competitive success, left after driver William Byron’s departure, a change widely seen as a turning point. “KBM was never the same after Byron was able to get Fugle to leave KBM. Rudy basically ran that entire organization on the competition side,” said an insider.

With Spire’s seeming retreat from full Truck Series investment and passionate calls for Busch’s return to ownership, the future of KBM’s legacy remains a hot topic in the NASCAR community. Fans are watching closely. They are ready to rally behind whichever future keeps one of the sport’s most storied truck operations alive.