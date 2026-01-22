Fans Rally Behind NASCAR’s Clash Format Announcement as Madhouse Set to Kick Off 2026 Season

Almost a year ago, Chase Elliott started off 2025 with a bang. The 8-time Most Popular Driver of clinched the NASCAR Clash victory. He led 171 of 200 laps, giving Hendrick Motorsports its eighth victory in the exhibition race. While it was another trophy for the team, it also marked a win in terms of fan popularity. Several reasons contributed to this, one of which is exciting fans again for 2026.

NASCAR Clash schedule drops

“The entrants will be split into three practice groups, with each group getting three practice sessions. Each competitor’s fastest lap from their final practice session will determine the starting lineup for all four 25-lap heat races. The practice groups are assigned based on 2025 owner points, starting with defending champion Kyle Larson in Group 3, then Chase Briscoe in Group 1, then William Byron, Christopher Bell, and so on,” NASCAR wrote on its official website.

1st of February is only a few days away, and so is the 2026 NASCAR Clash race at the Bowman Gray Stadium. As mentioned, the practice sessions will precede the heat races. With only green-flag laps counting in each heat and no overtime in play, drivers will rely on speed to advance. The top five finishers in each heat will advance to Sunday night’s 200-lap feature event.

Those who do not advance will have one more chance to advance courtesy of a 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, or LCQ. The top two finishers in the LCQ will advance to the feature race, starting 21st and 22nd, respectively. The 23rd and final starting position will go to the highest finishing driver of 2025 who did not already transfer into the Clash.

This format is already drumming up excitement for an already popular event. In 2025, the Clash race came to Bowman Gray, a racetrack unused by the Cup Series since 1971. And the results were thrilling – NASCAR fans from 44 states, five countries, and three continents bought tickets to the 17,000-seat arena. From building a rowdy atmosphere to loudly cheering or booing for the drivers, the crowds made the show unbeatable.

And the same crowds are already entering the thrill, as fans hyped up the event on social media.

A chorus of cheers in the community

The start of 2026 ushers in a new era for NASCAR. A number of big changes will be implemented, ranging from a tweaked championship format to increased horsepower. With the overwhelming positivity for these changes, one fan pointed out what did not require change – the Clash format. “Don’t fix whats not broken. I had zero issue with the format last year from what I could remember. I’m just excited to get these cars back on track!”

Several controversies over race finishes have unfolded in the past. Those were mainly due to untimely cautions or green-white-checkered finishes. So one fan appreciated a factor of the Clash: “Really like the format, especially the ‘only green flag laps count’. Shows us that it is on the table and useable..”

However, a little doubt crept into the comments as well. The 2025 Clash race, while thrilling in the closely bound confines of Bowman Gray, was not unlike another Next-Gen car race. “Wasn’t there like no passing last year? If so here’s to hoping it’s better. On top of that, the weather is probably going to be in the 30s-40s. We need to go to a 1.5 mile somewhere warm.” Yet a positive memory also floated: “The heat races were insane last year.”

Somebody wanted a balanced emphasis on the qualifying events. They primarily focused on the Last Chance Qualifier, as that may be the most thrilling build-up. “I’d like to see only 4 cars from each heat race advance. And then those spots added to the LCQ. I think having 6 out to 20 make it on a 75 lap race would then make the middle race a little better.”

Clearly, all hands are on deck for a thrilling race. We can only count down the days and wait for a bash at the Clash.