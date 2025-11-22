Fans Rally Behind Ryan Blaney as One of NASCAR’s Most Popular Drivers With Crossover Potential

It’s not hard to see why Ryan Blaney is a popular figure. Back in 2018, the Ohio-native made good on his promise to fans during a test at Texas Motor Speedway by hanging out with them in a pizza party thrown by track president Eddie Gossage. During Speedweeks, the racing driver met up with a young fan at Hollywood Studios during an off-day, simply because she tweeted at him while wearing a throwback shirt from his Wood Brothers Racing days.

It’s that kind of commitment that wins over hearts. And while Chase Elliott has taken home the ‘Most Popular Driver’ award for the eighth consecutive year, Blaney was right at his tailgate in the rankings. At a time when NASCAR is struggling to cement its place on the global stage, many in the stock car racing community believe that the Team Penske star is a “driver with a ton of marketable potential.”

What makes Ryan Blaney the perfect candidate?

Ryan Blaney’s marketability stems first from a multigenerational racing legacy and long-term credibility in the sport. He grew up in a racing family, with his father, Dave Blaney, competing in the series, as well as his grandfather. That gave him a sense of authenticity that appeals to hardcore NASCAR fans; moreover, his achievement as the 2023 series champion for Team Penske cements him as a top-tier competitor.

His grassroots experience further enhances his image. When he partnered with Advance Auto Parts in 2022, he often reflected fondly on his early days racing late-model cars on short tracks, saying, “They kind of raise you on the weekends, kind of like a second family. You go back, and you realize just how important those tracks were and those people were.” Brands see Blaney not just as a winner but as someone who represents tradition, hard work, and genuine racing lineage, qualities that resonate deeply in the NASCAR community.

But beyond heritage, the No. 12 driver is exceptionally media savvy and open to cross-platform exposure, which significantly boosts his appeal to sponsors and a broader audience. He has embraced opportunities outside racing, from cameo appearances in Lucky Logan to voice work in Cars 3. Promoting the NASCAR Cup Series comes easily to him. Moreover, the Penske driver believes that “the reason I get asked to do it a lot is because I say yes a lot,” as he states it benefits both himself and the sport, calling it a “win-win for everybody.”

Despite the trend of drivers creating YouTube or social content, they intentionally avoid a YouTube channel, referring instead to connecting with fans in person. As he put it, “I’d rather sign for fans than film myself.” The willingness and adaptability to show authentically and in real-world settings make the Penske driver very attractive to brands that value both reach and relatability.

Finally, the 31-year-old driver is viewed as a bridge to younger, newer NASCAR fans, which is crucial for the sport’s growth. He has openly recognized that NASCAR struggles to connect with a mass audience because many fans don’t have a hands-on background with racing. He argues that drivers should be more open and advertisers should allow them to “be more of who they really are”.

This honesty helps humanize the sport and draws in younger viewers. And maybe, NASCAR took inspiration from that to create the new RISING docu-series featuring young talent who show raw emotions and do not hide their personality. And the fans seem to be loving it.

Moving over to Blaney, major sponsorships like his multi-million dollar deal with Chipotle, and his combination of star power, reliability, and genuine passion make him a highly marketable face for NASCAR as it seeks to expand its appeal. And while Elliott may have walked away with the Most Popular Driver Award this time, continuing his streak, Blaney isn’t far behind and may just break it in the foreseeable future. More importantly, the NASCAR community rushed in to support the Penske driver and termed him the most marketable driver.

Fans rally behind Ryan Blaney’s marketability

As the question made its way around social media, the fans debated which drivers were truly under-marketed, and their responses quickly painted a clear picture. Ryan Blaney’s name kept surfacing, and the NASCAR community fully backed him up. A fan on Reddit pushed back on the premise entirely, arguing, “I honestly don’t think Blaney is that under-marketed. He’s one of the most popular drivers in the field, is only associated with premium sponsorship, and has a fair share of commercials and promo exposure. His side of the merchandise hauler has been busy at all the races I’ve attended over the past few years.”

Another added that much of his exposure is the result of Blaney’s own initiative, noting, “A lot of Blaney’s stuff is on his own really. NASCAR uses him for some things, but a lot of where you see Ryan in ads and stuff are through his own devices and agency team (or Penske’s).” Together, these reactions revealed the driver, whose presence in the spotlight feels both earned and self-driven.

At the same time, there was a sense that the Penske driver’s potential extends well beyond the NASCAR bubble. As one fan put it, “Blaney gets marketing pushes within the NASCAR world but is like 1 of 3 guys that would be actually popular with the right pushes among non-NASCAR people imo.” Another fan agreed that he has the mainstream quality, saying, “Blaney came first to my mind. Larson would make a lot of sense also. Driver that lack speed but gives awesome interviews: Noah Gragson.”

In their eyes, the No. 12 driver sits in a rare space, already a star inside the sport, yet still capable of breaking into broader cultural relevance if the industry committed to pushing him further.

Ultimately, many fans believe his rise is as much about timing as talent. The NASCAR marketing landscape has been uneven in recent years, yet one fan pointed out the 2023 champion has managed to stand out regardless, saying, “I think Blaney’s done a good job distinguishing himself in a really under-marketed time period for NASCAR in general. Would anyone say he’s outside the Top-8 in current popularity?” The consensus is clear. Blaney may not be under-marketed at all; he might actually be one of the few drivers thriving despite the sport’s broader promotional struggles, positioning him as both a leading face of the current era and a key opportunity for NASCAR’s future growth.