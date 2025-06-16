Fans Rally for Full-Time NASCAR Podium Celebrations as Mexico Finish Draws Roaring Praise

Spins, showers, sickness, and Shane van Gisbergen. Mexico City had it all! The 2025 Viva Mexico 250 wasn’t just another road course experiment; it was a full-blown drama fest wrapped in a racing masterclass. SVG dominated from pole in wet conditions, slicing through the field while chaos unfolded behind him. Kyle Busch spun out. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. exploded on the radio. Ross Chastain stirred the pot again. And still, the grandstand roared as the checkered flag dropped, not just for the winner, but for what came after.

For a sport often rooted in tradition, the Mexico event shook things up. And what fans witnessed on that victory stage (complete with champagne sprays, rugby kicks, and booming applause) has sparked a bigger question: should NASCAR finally make full-time podium celebrations a thing?

NASCAR tips its hat to global traditions

When NASCAR announced it would introduce a podium celebration at Mexico City, it wasn’t just about throwing on sombreros and spraying champagne. It was a nod to the heritage of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a circuit steeped in international racing tradition, and a reflection of NASCAR’s growing global ambition.

As the Cup Series dipped its toes deeper into international waters, this celebration format offered a refreshing break from the usual solo Victory Lane moment. For a weekend that already felt wildly different, from weather delays to on-track drama, it made perfect sense that the post-race scene would follow suit.

Drivers were buzzing about it long before the green flag dropped. Ross Chastain, never shy with his words, threw his support behind the idea. “I love it. I’ve always been a little disappointed that we don’t celebrate second and third more because it means so much,” he said. Fellow road course ace Michael McDowell echoed the sentiment, adding, “I love it. I know that’s not traditionally what our sport has done, but I’m not traditionally from the sport… I know the value for teams and for partners and for everybody involved.”

When the checkered flag waved, Shane van Gisbergen stood tall on the top step, having schooled the field in wet conditions. Christopher Bell took second, Chase Elliott third. Together, the trio walked out onto the podium, donning traditional Mexican sombreros with SVG cheekily popping his mini-champagne bottle in a move straight out of Lando Norris’ playbook. The cheers echoed across the stadium section, and for a moment, it felt like F1 met stock car swagger in the best way possible.

But, amidst the confetti and camera flashes, something bigger cracked open. Fans, online and trackside, erupted with pleas for NASCAR to keep the triple‑step spectacle every weekend. Twitter timelines lit up, Reddit threads ballooned, and suddenly, a podium wasn’t a novelty. Rather, it was a revolution in the making.

Fans demand full-time podiums after Mexico magic

As the champagne mist settled over Mexico City, fans across social media made one thing clear. Fans want this podium magic every week. “There should be a podium every race,” one fan wrote, echoing a wave of online sentiment. For a sport steeped in one-winner traditions, seeing all three top drivers recognized felt like a long-overdue upgrade.

And what a trio it was. Shane van Gisbergen, a road course maestro with wins in Chicago and, now, Mexico, was flanked by Christopher Bell. Bell has triumphed at the Daytona Road Course, and then, there was Chase Elliott, a multi-road course winner and arguably NASCAR’s best modern-day road warrior. Seeing three of the sport’s finest in that environment made the moment even sweeter. One fan summed it up perfectly, “3 of the best road courses drivers in NASCAR.”

Fans didn’t hold back their playful critiques either. “Bigger bottles next year muchachos!” joked one user, referencing Formula 1’s signature podium spectacle with towering bottles of bubbly. The NASCAR version was fun. But the bottles paled in comparison with F1. NASCAR fans clearly want more of that ‘bigger’ (pun intended) flair.

What truly stood out was how even second and third-place finishers were grinning ear to ear. This is something rarely seen in traditional NASCAR victory lanes. “Never seen 2nd and 3rd place so happy,” one fan commented. Normally, it’s only the race winner who gets the spotlight. This time, Elliott and Bell were just as much a part of the moment as SVG, proving the value of a shared celebration.

Some fans suggested NASCAR test podiums at its Crown Jewel races like the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and the Brickyard 400 before rolling it out full-time. It’s a small change that could have a huge impact, honoring more drivers, entertaining fans, and giving sponsors priceless post-race exposure. “Podium for every major race (crown jewel) would be awesome!!!” one fan wished.

At the end of it all, Mexico may have started it, but fans are already chanting for more. And next time? Please, NASCAR, don’t forget those F1-sized bottles.

