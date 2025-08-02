Fans React as FOX Rumored to Pull the Plug on NASCAR Series for Roger Penske

NASCAR’s media landscape might be shifting again, and fans aren’t happy about it. After years of lackluster coverage and declining production value, speculation is heating up that FOX may finally be pulling the plug on its Truck Series broadcasts. The same fate may await the ARCA Menards Series, which has long been treated as a package deal.

This shift, if true, threatens not only two critical divisions of the sport but also the pipeline that feeds the next generation of NASCAR stars.

With FOX now a business partner of Roger Penske through its IndyCar and IMS ties, speculation is rising that it’s pulling focus from NASCAR’s lower-tier series. If true, this could mean the end of FOX’s long-standing coverage of both the Truck Series and potentially ARCA, which has historically piggybacked on its broadcasts.

The rumor alone has triggered an avalanche of fan responses online, with many citing FOX’s visibly deteriorating production value as proof that the network is done investing in the series. While no official statement has been made by FOX or NASCAR, the implications are enormous. These secondary series, especially Trucks, serve as crucial development platforms for drivers and a nostalgic connection point for long-time fans. Their future on FOX now appears uncertain.

The Truck Series has been a staple of FOX’s motorsports coverage for years, often airing on FS1. It’s helped launch the careers of stars like Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, and William Byron. ARCA, while niche, also holds historic value and plays a role in grooming younger drivers. FOX has historically packaged these series together in its broadcasting deals, but that might change if they’re deemed expendable in the new business landscape.

Considering FOX’s increasing involvement with Penske’s racing empire, some fans believe this rumor isn’t just speculation. Penske owns both the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where FOX has growing interests. If Trucks and ARCA are indeed sidelined, it would mark a strategic shift in FOX’s motorsport priorities, likely toward properties with higher ratings and marketing ROI.

Who should save the Truck and ARCA series?

The rumor mill truly ignited after a fan shared SiriusXM’s Dave Moody’s comments on Reddit about the idea that FOX might be shopping around the Truck Series.

One of the immediate questions that surfaced was whether ARCA would also be cut loose alongside the Truck Series. “If they don’t want to keep the Truck Series, then I wonder if they want to keep the ARCA Series too,” one fan wrote. The logic is clear: ARCA and Trucks have shared track time and airtime under FOX’s coverage. Ditching one could mean dropping the other. Historically, ARCA has struggled for attention unless paired with a larger NASCAR event. If FOX steps away from the package deal, both series might have to shop for a new home together.

Another fan voiced disbelief over the shift, writing, “That’s wild if true. I was always under the impression that FOX really wanted both trucks and ARCA to pad their sports content. Like you said, begrudgingly accepting Trucks as part of the deal would for sure explain the lack of production quality.”That perception isn’t unfounded. FOX has often used lower-tier series to fill programming gaps, especially during off-peak hours. But fans now see the change in tone. Production quality has slipped from recycled graphics to awkward broadcast transitions and that’s lending credibility to the idea that FOX is just going through the motions until a new deal is struck.

The possibility of a streaming-only move also gained traction. One fan speculated, “I feel like if it goes anywhere… it might be to streaming only. Perhaps Amazon.” This echoes broader media trends, where live sports are increasingly migrating to platforms like Prime Video and Peacock. But there’s concern too. While streaming could modernize the product and offer better production value, it might also reduce accessibility, especially for casual fans or older demographics who rely on cable.

Several fans pointed to The CW i.e CBS & Warner Bros Entertainment as a realistic landing spot. “So if we are going to be realistic, CW would make the most sense. I’m assuming btw if Trucks were to leave, ARCA is going with so it would have to be a package deal.” A commenter suggested, noting that CW already broadcasts the NASCAR Xfinity Series with solid reception. The idea of pairing Trucks and ARCA under a single network umbrella, especially one already committed to motorsport, makes business sense. CW has minimal Friday/Saturday night sports commitments, unlike larger networks burdened by college football, making it a feasible option without scheduling conflicts.

Still, not everyone is convinced that mainstream networks would prioritize the Truck Series. “They have a lot of college football on Friday nights and Saturday’s in the fall. Not dropping them for the trucks.” One user argued. CBS and NBC, for instance, are loaded with NCAA contracts in the fall. That further limits potential suitors and reinforces the idea that CW or a streaming-exclusive home may be the best path forward. As the fan noted, “CW wouldn’t shock me. They’ve been pretty successful with Xfinity.” Their relative success with one series could translate into a lifeline for the others.

Whether the rumors hold or not, the mere possibility of FOX backing away from the Truck and ARCA Series has ignited a debate NASCAR can’t afford to ignore. These series represent the sport’s grassroots charm, and their broadcasts shape how new and longtime fans engage with the future stars of stock car racing. A new broadcasting partner could revive interest or bury it further in the media shuffle. With FOX eyeing a pivot toward Penske-controlled properties, it may fall to networks like CW, or streamers like Amazon, to preserve what’s left of NASCAR’s developmental soul.