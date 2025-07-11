Fans Rejoice as Former NASCAR-Sanctioned Short Track Reopens After Tumultuous Closure

Back in NASCAR’s golden days, short tracks were the soul of the sport. They were raw, loud, and unfiltered. Tracks like Martinsville, Richmond, and Bristol weren’t just venues. They were battlegrounds where tempers ran hot, fenders flew, and legends were forged in the chaos of close-quarters combat. Think back to classic moments like Jeff Gordon trading paint with Rusty Wallace at Bristol in 2002, the very essence of the “bump and run” coming to life in front of a roaring crowd.

But then…things changed. As the sport evolved, big speedways took center stage. But quietly, many beloved short tracks faced uncertain futures. Some faded quietly, others closed with controversy, leaving fans longing for the raw energy only a local oval could deliver. Today, however, there’s reason for hope (and celebration) on the grassroots racing scene. One of the most iconic NASCAR-sanctioned short tracks is making a comeback!

A triumphant return for Coastal Plains Raceway

This short track had faced several closures, most recently in May 2025, when track management expressed their sorrow, writing, “Yesterday, we made the tough decision to close the doors. For those of you who supported New River, thank you will never be enough.” It had a brief stint as NASCAR-sanctioned ‘New River All‑American Speedway,’ but now, the 0.4‑mile oval in Jacksonville is back under its original Coastal Plains name! Thanks to new operators Speedway Plus Productions and Florence Motor Speedway owner Steve Zacharias, the New River All American Speedway signage along Richlands Highway has already been taken down and replaced. Coastal Plains Raceway is back!

The track, which first opened in 1999, will reignite its lights on August 9. It is set to host its grand reopening on Saturday, August 9, with racing divisions to be confirmed soon. The SMART Modified Tour will headline the action on Friday, August 29, kicking off a weekend doubleheader alongside Carteret County Speedway on Saturday, August 30. A third and final race for the 2025 season is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, with division details still to come.

Thankfully, the races will span more than just a summer fling. Zacharias and local partner Ronnie Humphrey are planning a full 2026 schedule, aiming to revive Coastal Plains as a pillar of North Carolina short-track culture. “We’re excited to bring new energy and professionalism to Coastal Plains Raceway,” Steve Zacharias said. “Our mission is to create a first-class experience for fans, drivers, and sponsors – one that celebrates the tradition of short track racing while embracing innovation and community engagement.”

On a side note, Coastal Plains isn’t alone in its revival in recent years. Across the country, other shuttered tracks are being brought back by passionate owners and former drivers. Remember Dale Earnhardt Jr. reviving North Wilkesboro Speedway in December 2019? Or recently, when Matt Tifft acquired Mansfield Motor Speedway with plans to breathe new life into it?

With the grandstands set to fill once again, the story of Coastal Plains’ comeback goes beyond lap times and checkered flags. It’s a testament to local pride, the spirit of racing families, and the unbreakable bond between track and town. Fans are excited about the iconic NASCAR-commissioned track making a comeback, and they’ve made their voices heard loud and clear across social media.

Fans celebrate as Coastal Plains Raceway returns to the spotlight

The news that Coastal Plains Raceway is reopening under the leadership of Steve Zacharias has sent a wave of excitement through the short track racing community. One fan commented, “TL;DR: Now under the helm of Steve Zacharias, current promoter at Florence and formerly Myrtle Beach.” To which, another fan quickly replied, “It’s in good hands then.” Zacharias is a familiar and respected figure in the Southeast racing scene. He currently owns and operates Florence Motor Speedway and was the driving force behind Myrtle Beach Speedway until its closure in 2020. His reputation for revitalizing tracks and fostering competitive grassroots racing has fans feeling optimistic.

The track itself holds a special place in the hearts of many. Known for its D-shaped oval and rowdy Saturday night shows, Coastal Plains has been the site of countless memorable moments. “Great to hear. Fun track!” another fan wrote, echoing the sentiment of many who recall the electric atmosphere and close racing that defined the venue’s heyday.

One especially notable chapter in the track’s history came as recently as 2024. Ryan Newman captured an emotional victory on August 31 during the SMART Modified Tour’s Pace-O-Matic 99. After a fierce battle, Newman took the lead from Danny Bohn on lap 87 and held on for the win. This marked his second SMART Tour victory of the year and further cemented his connection to the North Carolina short track. “Ryan Newman smiles somewhere right now,” a fan naturally joked, hoping for another win for the ex-NASCAR driver.

For many locals, the reopening is deeply personal. “Hell yeah, my local track is saved,” one fan exclaimed. The comment perfectly captures the relief and joy felt by a community that watched its racing home go dark. The excitement is shared by former track champions and competitors, who are eager to return to the familiar bullring and compete in front of packed grandstands once again. With Zacharias at the helm and a full 2026 schedule in the works, Coastal Plains isn’t just reopening. Instead, it’s reclaiming its status as a pillar of North Carolina’s racing culture.