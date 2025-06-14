Fans Reminded of Jimmie Johnson’s Death Defying Crash at NASCAR’s Mexico Outing

For the first time in modern NASCAR history, Cup Series drivers took on Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Friday’s practice sessions. Michael McDowell led Practice 1 with a lap of 94.024 seconds, while Todd Gilliland topped Practice 2 at 93.181 mph. Then Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson both crashed at Turn 4, showing early struggles. But Ryan Truex, filling in for Denny Hamlin, finished 36th, just ahead of Katherine Legge.

However, Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen wasn’t spared from the travel chaos on Thursday. Like a few others, he faced delays that pushed his arrival to the last minute. With some teams still missing pit crew members during practice, the scramble was real. “Yeah, it wasn’t real fun,” admitted van Gisbergen to the Associated Press. Adding, “Yesterday was a long day.”

But June 14 brought a jarring moment in Mexico City as Joseph Srigley reported a major crash during the NASCAR Mexico Series race. The spotlight quickly turned to Chispa Rodriguez, who was involved in the wreck. Despite the intense impact, Rodriguez managed to climb out of the car without injury — a scary scene that thankfully ended with relief.

However, fans were instantly reminded of Jimmie Johnson’s legendary crash at Watkins Glen in 2000—a true test of survival. Well, after suffering brake failure at over 150 mph, Johnson careened into a Styrofoam barrier, launched into the gravel, and hit the wall again. Incredibly, he emerged from the mangled car on his own, raising a defiant fist. And that death-defying moment still echoes as one of NASCAR’s most jaw-dropping escapes. So when Chispa Rodriguez climbed out of his wreck in Mexico City unscathed, it wasn’t just relief—it was déjà vu. A chilling reminder that in racing, every turn holds history’s shadow.

However, Gerardo “Chispa” Rodríguez has been lighting up the track all season long. A fearless force in the NASCAR Mexico and Trucks Mexico Series, he’s made the No. 08 Ramírez Racing truck a regular at the front. So, from a strong debut podium with Alessandros Racing to sealing victories like his win in Querétaro, Rodríguez raced his way to the championship in style at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

But when his high-speed wreck in Mexico City hit the headlines, fans were shaken. Social media flooded with concern and support, proving just how much “Chispa” means to the racing world. Thankfully, he walked away unscathed — a true champion on and off the track.

Fans react to NASCAR crash with a wave of emotion

From pure shock to overwhelming relief, the crash involving Chispa Rodriguez sent a jolt through the NASCAR community. Though the wreck was massive, Rodriguez thankfully walked away unharmed. Given that, fans flooded social media with reactions. One fan simply exclaimed, “Good Lord,” while another added, “Damn, I hope he’s okay — thank God for the impact tires.“ So, the moment was a heart-stopper, but safety tech once again proved its worth.

However, Chispa Rodriguez’s wild wreck didn’t just spark concern — it sparked memories. Many fans were instantly reminded of Jimmie Johnson’s iconic crash from over two decades ago. One viewer shared, “Looks familiar from Jimmie Johnson 20+ years ago. Glad he was okay 👍,” while another compared it to Johnson’s wild ride at Watkins Glen: “Ooof… Jimmie in Watkins Glen, just backwards.“

To jog your memory, the year was 2000. At the Watkins Glen race, Jimmie Johnson’s brakes failed spectacularly, causing a high speed crash wherein he collided with the foam and Armco barrier. The front end of his car was… well, in smithereens. But despite the severe impact, Johnson emerged from the wreckage practically unscathed. The legend even climbed onto the roof of his car to signal to the crowd that he was okay! No wonder Mexico’s crash echoed history—and set off the internet, with one user joking: “Wait… Jimmie Johnson is running the Mexico Series?“

But capping off the flood of reactions, one fan—who was clearly in the know—pointed out the tough schedule that may have added to the chaos. “Of note, they had a 90-minute practice/qualy before the race and only one hour in between with basically parc fermé. It’s the nastiest crash I’ve called while doing NASCAR México,” they wrote. So, the intense back-to-back sessions, tight prep window, and unforgiving track combined for one jaw-dropping wreck that fans won’t soon forget.