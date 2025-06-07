Fans Revved Up More as Dodge Ad Stir the Manufacturer Row With Cryptic Tease

Dodge’s storied history in NASCAR is marked by innovation, competition, and a passionate fan base. From its early days in the 1960s to its resurgence in the early 2000s, Dodge has left an indelible mark on the sport. Their return in 2001, led by Ray Evernham, brought the Dodge Intrepid R/T back to track, culminating in Brad Keselowski’s 2012 championship win with Team Penske. However, financial constraints and strategic shifts led to their departure in 2012, leaving fans yearning for a comeback.

Recent developments suggest that Dodge is eyeing a return to NASCAR, starting with the Truck Series in 2026 under the Ram Brand, and potentially re-entering the Cup Series by 2027 or 2028, based on how fast the Hemi-powered paperwork is cleared. In February, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his excitement, stating, “Dodge has got such a cool reputation. They’ve had some ups and downs over the past several decades, but in my eyes, they’re still a true muscle car brand. The Dodge Charger from the 70s, a beautiful vehicle, historic. The Challenger, a lot of great vehicles come out of that brand. The Ram. Yeah, the Ram truck. Yeah, it’s just a cool brand. I’m thrilled they’re considering a return, and I hope it’s a successful one.” The potential return has sparked discussions among fans and teams alike, with many reminiscing about Dodge’s impactful presence in the sport.

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Ram, has been busy flexing their V8 powers this week, unveiling the 2026 Hemi and confirming investment in the Hellcat line. But the real buzz came from a Ram Trucks teaser on X, stating, “A taste of what’s coming. 06.08.25.” The rumor started with a leaked Ram NASCAR Truck model that was seen in a YouTube video. And the Michigan International Speedway seems like the best place for the official curtain to be raised this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The re-entry of Doge would not only reignite old rivalries but also introduce new dynamics in the manufacturer landscape of NASCAR. The addition of a fourth manufacturer could lead to increased competition and innovation, benefiting the sport as a whole. Even YouTuber and part-time ARCA driver Cleetus McFarland might be involved with the comeback, possibly behind the wheel.

Dodge’s commitment to motorsports remains evident through its ongoing partnership with Tony Stewart Racing in the NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series. Since 2022, this collaboration has yielded significant successes, including 15 NHRA national event wins and a championship title. As the motosports community anticipates Dodge’s return, the potential impact on NASCAR’s competitive landscape is substantial. With fans already excited about its return, the reintroduction could revitalize the engagement, offer new sponsorship opportunities, and elevate the overall excitement of the sport.

The buzz around the comeback can be seen on social media sites like Reddit, signaling a promising future for both the manufacturer and NASCAR enthusiasts. V8s aren’t going quietly into the hybrid mode just yet, and neither are the fans, who are revving up for the return of NASCAR’s long-lost 4th OEM.

Fans weigh in on the Dodge comeback to NASCAR

“This is cool that Dodge is coming back. Hopefully back to Cup at some point. I can still remember 25 years ago when Ray Evernham left the 24 team to found the first Dodge Cup team. That was a big thing,” commented one fan on Reddit, reminiscing about the good times. In 2000, Ray Evernham, the championship-winning crew chief who helped launch Jeff Gordon’s legendary career with Hendrick Motorsports, made a bold move by leaving the #24 team to aid Dodge’s long-anticipated return to the NASCAR Cup Series after a 23-year absence.

Evernham partnered with Dodge under Daimler Chrysler to form Evernham Motorsports, unveiling the new Dodge Intrepid Cup Car in 2001. Since its last Cup Series win in 1977, Dodge scored its comeback Cup Series win with the help of the #9 car driven by Bill Elliott at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan commented that no one had believed Ram when it first announced its plans to comeback to NASCAR, but now that the truth is out, everyone seems to extremely excited about it, “When the rumors first started it was mostly “yeah f—ing right” or “Is the fourth manufacturer in the room with us?” and stuff like that. So it wasn’t really the worst-kept secret in NASCAR, as nobody believed it until now.” The skepticism was widespread for a good reason, as the rumor of Dodge’s return had duped NASCAR fans for over a decade, with multiple false alerts and hopeful leaks that never materialized. The joke became common on social media, especially after Dodge last competed in the Cup Series in 2012 and then abruptly pulled out after winning the championship with Brad Keselowski, with no hopes of a return. And, when cryptic teasers popped up again in 2024 and 2025, many fans dismissed them as fake news.

But this time, with Stellantis’ own Ram Trucks account teasing an announcement and industry insiders confirming a Truck Series debut, disbelief has finally started giving way to cautious optimism. “I think if they do make it to cup legacy makes the jump. That’s the strongest connection they have in cup I think. They get Richard petty again. Two 7 time champions behind their brand,” commented another fan. The theory holds real weight as Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, has had deep historical ties to Dodge through Richard Petty as Petty Enterprises famously ran Dodges during their dominant era in the 1960s and early 1970s, including Petty’s consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975.

Some even started speculating which team would lead the Dodge brand if they were to make that NASCAR comeback. And starting this conversation, a fan wrote, “My now Richard should be tired of being second or third fiddle on the Chevy roster. He should want to be the top team to a OEM.” This isn’t a bad idea. Given how Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing have climbed the ranks, it feels RCR is no longer the legacy team it once was. A partnership with RAM, along with their engine shop, can be a fruitful partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Ram’s return to the NASCAR Truck Series and Dodge eyeing a comeback, Stellantis is making a bold move, which was once doubted by fans, and is now coming true. After years of speculation, it finally feels like the 4th OEM is in the room and is ready to race.