Fans Rip Off NASCAR Officials Over Practice Rule Disparity Between Three National Series

Since 2020, NASCAR drivers have felt severely unsatisfied in the sport. That is mainly due to the curtailed practice sessions, which started with executives cutting down three 50-minute sessions to two 20-minute sessions. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic set in; the global lockdown forced the sport to do away with practice altogether. Almost 5 years have passed since the pandemic’s most drastic effects, and yet the sport does not look bright in the practice horizon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR lays out disappointing 2026 schedule

“Not for Cup. Cup will have same practice time in 2026 as it did in 2025. In Xfinity and trucks, they won’t be split into groups for practice and will get 50 minutes (but still same restrictions as far as limited changes, can’t go to the garage, etc),” wrote journalist Bob Pockrass in response to a fan’s eager hopes about more practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides continuing the pandemic trend, this announcement also highlights a disparity between the three series. Aside from restrictor plate races, Cup Series teams are split into groups for all ovals. And they are given 20-minute practice sessions in each group. In contrast, both O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series drivers will get 50-minute practice sessions. This echoes other disparities between the three series – in 2025, a few Cup Series races like COTA and Sonoma registered speeds slower than both lower tiers. This attracted backlash from drivers like Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Although the practice schedule will not see any change, NASCAR will implement changes in other areas. The Cup Series will raise engine output to 750 horsepower at tracks measuring less than 1.5 miles in length. These tracks will also see a three-inch rear spoiler and fewer diffuser strakes. Officials also mandated A-post flaps for the Cup Series at every track. This comes as a safety measure after multiple incidents of lift-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish we didn’t have practice at all. I know there’s guys that would like to have practice, and I understand why they would, but selfishly, I think any time that they give us more time to practice, the bigger teams do a better job of maximizing their car potential and setup,” Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell said, favoring the Cup Series’ limited practice sessions.

However, the majority of the fanbase is against McDowell’s views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans call out limiting rules

The Cup Series is supposed to host world-class drivers showcasing premier stock car racing. So depriving such legends of a basic amount of practice time sounds absurd to fans, who took to the comments section to criticize NASCAR. “I wish we didn’t have practice at all. I know there’s guys that would like to have practice, and I understand why they would, but selfishly, I think any time that they give us more time to practice, the bigger teams do a better job of maximizing their car potential and setup.”

Towering above the new talents is Shane van Gisbergen, a former Supercars champ who clinched five road course wins as a Cup rookie. One fan lamented that SVG’s oval racing skills may not improve soon: “So the ones that did well will continue to do well. Never expect SVG to get good on ovals when he can’t take the time to practice and learn from that. More disappointments.” Somebody else also felt for SVG’s new teammate, Connor Zilisch, a young racing prodigy. “Disappointing. As a Zilisch fan I was hoping for more track time for him to learn the NextGen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the new entrants, there are also the old guard. Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and 63-time race winner, has been winless for the past two years. And the curtailed racetime means more woes for the veteran. “NASCAR wants KFB to retire soon don’t they?” one fan wrote.

Another fan took a sly jab at NASCAR after the recent conclusion of the lawsuit trial. After the sport’s executives were probed for possible anti-competitive practices, NASCAR tried deflecting the blame to teams. So the fan wrote, “Me when I lie (nascar not wanting more practice). Its the teams.”

Clearly, NASCAR’s new practice rules are not attracting favor among fans. Let’s wait and see if the executive fold acts on it or not.