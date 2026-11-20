The return of the Chase format has been billed as a positive push for NASCAR in 2026, and while Kyle Larson solidified his third Cup championship, there is one metric that NASCAR would rather keep from fans than promote publicly. A recent graphic released by the governing body showcased it, with avid followers pointing out what NASCAR wants us to know and what it would rather gloss over.

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Prominent NASCAR statistician Joseph Srigley posted the infographic on his official X handle, which showcases how the sport is growing year on year with key metrics. The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) represent a constant struggle the sport has faced over an extended period: increasing viewership. While it seemed to have all the necessary details, one was missing: Cup Series average viewership, which has fallen this year.

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The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season averaged 2.42 million viewers, down 2% from last year, setting a new all-time low for the sport, and fans were quick to point this out.

“This feels like NASCAR told their PR person to create a graphic of only the positive metrics. Note they didn’t show the viewership +/-% for the Cup Series because overall it was down vs 2025,” wrote one fan replying to Srigley’s X post. “Propaganda Metrics. Notice how they put +% then pull it on Cup. Everything is great, sure it is,” wrote another fan.

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Talking numbers strictly, NASCAR hit peak viewership numbers two decades ago in 2006, when Cup races averaged 7.9 million viewers per race. The following decade saw a decline due to the 2008 financial downturn, along with household names like Bobby Labonte, Dale Jarrett, and Mark Martin retiring from the sport.

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If we switch focus to the more modern era of the sport and bring up numbers from the past decade, year-on-year average viewership numbers have climbed on just two occasions. The last bump came in 2024, with a 1% increase over 2023 (2.89 million vs 2.85 million). The other came in 2022, fueled by the introduction of the Next Gen car, with a 4% increase over 2021 (3.04 million vs 2.93 million).

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Junior Series like O’Reilly and Trucks did post an increase in 2026, at +1% and +12%, respectively. However, the top tier failed to do so, and NASCAR conveniently omitted that metric from the infographic. “2.4M viewers? So, a little over the population of New Mexico,” chimed in one fan, mentioning the official Cup Series numbers from 2026.

In an era of social media, where everyone is chronically stuck to their phone screens, the positives did come for the sport, with digital impressions up 31% (2.73 billion) from last year, along with 20.5 million followers for NASCAR across platforms. “50 million unique viewers vs 2.4 million Cup viewers? So there’s only a 5% retention rate? That doesn’t sound great,” pointed out one follower on Reddit.

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While these metrics certainly are a positive, the core issue of increasing viewership has been neglected, and the reason why it rose in 2022 has ironically become one of the catalysts for the drop as well. The Next Gen era of the sport has seen not just fans but drivers complain about the car, the quality of racing, and safety concerns, to mention a few.

While live attendance flourished, according to NASCAR, with a 5% rise and 14 sellouts in 2026, the TV audience is a key part of moving the business wheels of the sport. “This is good, but imagine how much better it would be if they fixed the Cup car,” wrote one fan, alluding to the seventh-generation package.

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Events such as popular YouTuber and part-time NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland’s 2.4 Hours of LeMullets have stirred the conversation further. With a mixed grid of professional drivers and social media stars, the standalone event was praised for its ‘fun-quotient’ not only by fans but also by drivers such as Denny Hamlin.

Insiders urged the governing body to incorporate old-time characteristics of the sport, such as a bump-and-run at a short track, and high-horsepower cars to boost exciting racing.

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There isn’t one guaranteed fix that can turn the tables around for NASCAR. It has to be a mixture of changes the governing body undertakes, with a certain level of trial and error built in, for the sport to recapture its heyday.

While experiments like the Bristol Dirt Race certainly raised the stakes and excitement for a short period of time, a more substantial shift in car philosophy is the long-term solution, and with the amount of research and development invested in the Next Gen package, it is difficult for NASCAR to switch it up overnight.

It seems like NASCAR’s top brass have found themselves between a rock and a hard place. Only time will tell how the future looks for the pinnacle of stock car racing. Going electric or hybrid certainly does not seem like it.