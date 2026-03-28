Fans Slam NASCAR Broadcasters for ‘Pandering’ to France Family

As a longstanding partner for NASCAR, SiriusXM Radio is one of the go-to channels for NASCAR fans. Their broadcasts, interviews, and radio shows invite key figures from the sport. Although lately, the fans are starting to notice a rather unfavorable pattern in their behavior.

The NASCAR fans do not like the way the broadcasters keep trying to avoid conversations surrounding the criticism of the France family. NASCAR has many flaws alongside its amazing racing spectacle. Yet the radio shows tend to downplay it severely. It all started when a user on a NASCAR forum posted his frustration.

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“The last couple of years have been rough. Big fan of Mike and Pete along with Moody. The rest… meh. The post-race show is trash. The race commentary, whether PRN or MRN, is awesome. Wondering what others think… and I miss Claire B.”

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Claire B. Lang is among the most popular and well-respected NASCAR media personalities. She was with SiriusXM for 22 years before parting ways with them in 2024. As a broadcaster, Lang had earned herself a fan following owing to her analytical and creative skills.

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Her Dialed In Show was a must-listen for fans of the sport. It offered in-depth interviews and let them have a platform for voicing their opinions too. Not only that, her interview style and ability to bond with the NASCAR community were highly appreciated among the drivers and fans alike. Her motto was:

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“I have been telling the stories of the pit crew members, hauler drivers, mechanics, car chiefs, and spotters since I began covering NASCAR because the closer you get to this sport, the more you realize that they absolutely paint the colors of what makes it special and weave the fabric of what makes it unique.”

After her exit from the channel, it seems like NASCAR fans do not have a lot to look forward to.

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NASCAR fans rebuke SiriusXM for ignoring NASCAR criticism

“The post-race show is god-awful. Absolute garbage.” A fan could not stop themselves from venting their frustration about the drop in quality of the show. It is a far cry from the dedicated coverage that Lang used to provide and popularize back in the day.

Another fan tried to stay slightly positive about the good aspects of the show. Although the issue of some callers not being relevant enough was brought up by them. “I love The Morning Drive, and Off Track is decent most days. I just wish they’d stop taking calls. Or at least be more selective during the screening process.”

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But things went south really fast in the forum. The fans could not stop themselves from being annoyed at SiriusXM for exaggerating the pro-NASCAR narrative.

“I have tremendous respect for Dave Moody and enjoy him during the races and his interviews but really get tired of the way he handles callers who don’t kiss up to the same ‘pro-NASCAR at any cost’ opinions.”

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It seems like this is an issue that is creating a lot of friction between the fans and Dave Moody. They had previously asked Moody and co. to issue an apology for trying to censor Denny Hamlin’s legal arguments during the NASCAR vs. Michael Jordan antitrust lawsuit. They also compared him to the humble Claire B. Lang, trying to point out his mistakes.

“Moody is a miserable know-it-all. Anyone that challenges him or the sport, he gets his panties in a twist and hangs up on them like a child. Claire B was a hustler, man. Met her several times at the track, and she was a bulldog to get the stories and the interviews. I’ve seen her all-out sprint across the track to interview someone. Miss her most.”

At the end, many fans seem to have accepted it as a trade-off. They are trying to avoid the worst parts of the radio broadcast in the hope that their favorite shows will still cater to them properly. “I guess I’m in the minority, but the only reason why I even keep my subscription is for The Late Shift with Brad Gillie and Todd Gordon.”

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As a broadcaster, SiriusXM holds a lot of power among the NASCAR audience. Therefore, it is slightly concerning that they would ignore such complaints to continue their operations as is. For the fans it is becoming unbearable, which is not a good sign.