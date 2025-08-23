Fans Sound Off on RAM’s Return as NASCAR Team Snubs Chevy for 2026

Since its inception in 2016, Kaulig Racing has operated firmly in Chevrolet’s orbit. The team built its program alongside Richard Childress Racing. They celebrated every one of their 29 wins across Cup and Xfinity with the bowtie, and became known as a dependable Chevy outfit. Yet even with that history, Kaulig found itself drawn into conversations about NASCAR’s shifting manufacturer landscape. Ram’s expected return to the Craftsman Truck Series had many speculating which team would carry its banner. Surprisingly, Kaulig’s name quickly surfaced. That raised the prospect of a decision that could challenge long-standing loyalties.

Chris Rice, Kaulig’s president, admitted over the summer that “everybody in the garage has talked to Ram.” He stressed Chevrolet remained their central focus. Still, the acknowledgment was telling. Especially with Kaulig openly evaluating a Truck Series expansion. Industry watchers began to question whether a Chevrolet-backed organization could take the leap with a rival brand, and if so, what message that would send. The speculation set up a moment where Kaulig’s next move would carry significance beyond just one series.

That moment came at Daytona, where Ram confirmed its 2026 NASCAR comeback. Unexpectedly, they named Kaulig Racing as their factory anchor team. The deal will see Kaulig field up to five Ram 1500 trucks, beginning with the season opener on February 13. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis pointed to Kaulig’s unconventional streak. “We were looking for a partner who shared our unconventional approach to NASCAR… Kaulig Racing is that partner.” For Kaulig, it marked an expansion into Trucks, but also a pivot that inevitably left Chevrolet on the sidelines in that series.

Kaulig leadership has framed the partnership as growth rather than abandonment. “When you carry a brand like Ram, you must do it responsibly. We’re committed to that,” Rice said. Still, the optics are hard to ignore. A Chevy-aligned team will now fly Ram’s flag in the Truck Series. This would create one of NASCAR’s rare dual-manufacturer setups. The move signals ambition from both sides. It also fuels a debate about loyalty and long-term alignment. Unsurprisingly, fans across Reddit have already sounded off, split between those praising the diversification and others questioning whether Kaulig’s Chevy ties have truly been tested.

Fans unload with skepticism on NASCAR team snub

Fans across the NASCAR community were quick to weigh in. One of the most striking comments compared the project to Ram’s financial viability itself. One fan bluntly put it, “Bankrupt Dodge before they even get to Talladega.” This reference was to Stellantis’ uneven track record in U.S. motorsports, where corporate backing has been inconsistent over the years. It reflects skepticism that the project can be sustained long-term. It even hints at fears of a flashy re-entry that fizzles before it can make an impact.

Others drew historical parallels to failed ventures of the past. A fan quipped, “Bill Davis Racing part 2: Stellantis Boogaloo.” Bill Davis Racing had once been Ram’s flagship in NASCAR. But its story ended in financial difficulty and eventual closure. There is a clear doubt whether Ram’s new comeback will be any different. It is a reminder of the risks that come with corporate-driven entries that may lack staying power.

Concerns were not only about history or finances but also about logistics. One fan pointed out, “With possibly 5 trucks, I assume the Xfinity team is shutting down? That’s a lot of new people to hire.” Kaulig Racing has built its identity on the Xfinity Series. Shifting focus to field multiple Truck entries could stretch resources thin. This reaction highlights a practical angle. Does Kaulig have the infrastructure and staff to scale up without sacrificing its established presence in other series?

There was also a more sarcastic take on how the fallout might be perceived in NASCAR circles. One fan noted, “I’m sure pop-pop will blame Stellantis trying to bring a blue-collar team down.” This referenced Richard Childress, whose teams run Chevrolets. He has been a vocal defender of manufacturer loyalty. The comment underlines the political undercurrent of switching allegiances. It even hints that Ram’s arrival could stir not just business rivalries but also cultural narratives about which teams manufacturers choose to back.

Finally, some looked beyond the immediate announcement and considered the competitive landscape. A fan remarked, “Wonder how Chevy is going to react to this.” Since Kaulig had long been aligned with Chevrolet, the switch raises questions about whether General Motors will retaliate. Perhaps it would be by strengthening ties with other partners or even pulling certain support. The remark shows an awareness of the manufacturer’s chess game that defines much of NASCAR’s behind-the-scenes maneuvering.

In the bigger picture, Kaulig Racing’s leap with Ram underscores just how rapidly NASCAR’s manufacturer landscape is shifting. Questions remain about resources, loyalty, and long-term alignment. This move places both Kaulig and Ram at the center of the sport’s next chapter. For now, the announcement has injected a fresh dose of intrigue into NASCAR’s future.