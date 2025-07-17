Fans Split Over Shocking NASCAR Schedule Rumors for 2026

In recent weeks, NASCAR insiders have been abuzz with whispers that two of the sport’s most talked-about road course experiments, Mexico City and the Chicago street race, may not make the cut in the 2026 Cup Series schedule. After Shane van Gisbergen’s dominant 16.567‑second victory at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in June, the event seemed destined to become a marquee stop on NASCAR’s international roll‑out.

Yet, despite a packed Autódromo cheering on local favorite Daniel Suárez during Saturday’s Xfinity race, the Cup event drew mixed reviews over sightlines and logistical headaches. Meanwhile, the inaugural Grant Park 220 in Chicago two summers ago made history as NASCAR’s first street-course Cup race, drawing nearly 80,000 fans over two days and posting the most-watched NASCAR broadcast since 2017 with 4.8 million viewers.

History shows NASCAR thrives on surprise and reinvention. Back in 2001, Kevin Harvick’s commanding triumph in the very first Tropicana 400 at Chicagoland Speedway heralded a new era of 1.5-mile ovals in Joliet, Ill., only for the venue to be dropped from the Cup schedule in 2021 amid growing interest in road courses. Now, as NASCAR CEO Ben Kennedy and his team quietly model mock calendars for the next decade, fans are left wondering which experiments will stick and which will fade.

The rumor mill is churning, and it appears NASCAR is contemplating a significant overhaul for its 2026 schedule. Reports suggest that the Mexico City and Chicago street races may not return, driven by logistical and financial challenges. For Chicago, the three-year contract for the street race has expired, and city officials are weighing whether to renew it.

According to Axios, aldermen Brian Hopkins and Bill Conway have raised concerns about the race’s disruptions, including noise, road closures, and conflicts with family-friendly July Fourth activities. If no agreement is reached, Chicagoland Speedway is a leading candidate to replace it. For Mexico City, while specifics are limited, similar issues like contract negotiations or logistical complexities could be at play, despite the success of the 2025 race.

Chicagoland, once derided as a “cookie-cutter” layout, a 1.5-mile tri-oval in Joliet, Illinois, has a storied history, hosting Cup Series races from 2001 to 2019. The introduction of the seventh-generation race car in 2022 has sparked renewed interest in 1.5-mile tracks, making Chicagoland an appealing option for fans craving traditional NASCAR action.

Meanwhile, Coronado, a picturesque peninsula near San Diego, could offer a fresh street racing venue, aligning with NASCAR’s goal to expand its West Coast presence and attract new audiences. This potential shift reflects NASCAR’s delicate balance between honoring its roots and embracing innovative formats to keep the sport dynamic.

These rumors have ignited passionate discussions on platforms like Reddit, where a post states, “NASCAR not returning to Mexico City and Chicago Street next year would open up potential slots for Coronado and Chicagoland.” This has fueled a wave of fan reactions, ranging from excitement to skepticism, as the NASCAR community grapples with the potential changes. Let’s dive into what fans are saying and why these rumors have them so divided.

Fan reactions: Not all of them are happy

One fan voiced apprehension about a potential street race in Coronado, stating, “Please not Coronado… The traffic getting there would be horrible. Many more San Diegans would attend if it’s downtown SD. The light rail and commuter train are right there.” Coronado’s unique geography, connected to San Diego by the Silver Strand and Coronado Bridge, often leads to congestion, especially during major events.

The peninsula’s popularity as a tourist destination, home to landmarks like the Hotel del Coronado, could exacerbate traffic issues if thousands of NASCAR fans descend. Downtown San Diego, with its robust public transit options like the trolley and Coaster train, offers better accessibility, as seen with the Chicago Street Race’s reliance on public transportation. This fan’s concern underscores the logistical challenges and consequences NASCAR must consider when selecting new venues.

“I’m surprised Mexico City is one and done. I thought at the very least they would have a three-year deal in place.” The 2025 Viva Mexico 250 was a historic moment, marking NASCAR’s first Cup Series points race outside the U.S. since 1958. Shane van Gisbergen’s dominant win highlighted its success, but the lack of a confirmed multi-year deal raises questions. International races often face hurdles like sponsorship agreements or local government support, which could explain the uncertainty. This reaction reflects the disappointment of those who saw Mexico City as a bold step toward NASCAR’s global expansion.

A fan questioned the hype around Chicagoland’s potential return. “The Chicagoland nostalgia that comes up anytime people talk about the street race confuses me. I’d be willing to bet that three or four years from now, most people will be tired of Chicagoland again and will love talking about how great the Chicago street race used to be.” Chicagoland Speedway hosted thrilling races from 2001 to 2019, but declining attendance led to its removal. The fan’s skepticism highlights the cyclical nature of fan preferences, where nostalgia for traditional ovals may fade once the novelty of street races like Chicago’s Grant Park 165 is gone. This perspective challenges NASCAR to weigh short-term excitement against long-term fan engagement.

“If Mexico was just a financial mess, fine. I hope it wasn’t because of the people that hated being there.” While no widespread reports confirm local opposition to the Mexico City race, hosting an international event involves navigating complex community dynamics. The 2025 race drew enthusiastic crowds, but any perceived lack of local support could influence NASCAR’s decision. This fan’s hope that the decision isn’t driven by negativity reflects the importance of community buy-in for NASCAR’s global ventures, ensuring events resonate with both local and international fans.

Finally, a fan shared enthusiasm for Chicagoland’s potential comeback. “If Chicagoland is back on, I would definitely be interested in attending, depending on when it’s scheduled.” Located just 40 miles from Chicago, Chicagoland Speedway is accessible for Midwest fans and offers a classic NASCAR experience on its 1.5-mile tri-oval. Its history of hosting memorable races, combined with the renewed interest in intermediate tracks, fuels excitement for its return. This fan’s eagerness, contingent on scheduling, highlights the enduring appeal of traditional venues for those who cherish NASCAR’s roots.