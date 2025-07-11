Fans Support Grows Back for Controversial Track as NASCAR Strikes Gold

The world of NASCAR — traditionally rooted in the high-speed ovals and undulating road courses in rural America — leaped the urban core with the advent of the Chicago Street Race. While the concept of street racing was entirely new to NASCAR’s premier Cup Series, it wasn’t without precedent in global motorsports, drawing inspiration from iconic events in Formula 1 and IndyCar.

The inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 quickly etched itself into NASCAR history. The event, held on a temporary 2.2-mile course winding through the streets of downtown Chicago, was hampered by severe weather, including torrential rain and lightning, leading to significant delays and a shortened race for the Cup Series. Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion from New Zealand, made a stunning debut, winning the race and marking the first time a driver had won their first Cup Series start since 1963. But the race returned for the 2025 season, eager to capitalise on the previous year’s success and address shortcomings. The Grant Park 165 further solidified Gisbergen’s dominance on the track, as he completed an astonishing sweep, winning both the race on the weekend.

Looking ahead, the future of the Chicago Street Race remains a topic of fervent discussion within NASCAR. While the initial two events were part of a three-year agreement, NASCAR leadership has expressed strong satisfaction with the race’s success in attracting new viewers and generating excitement. Julie Giese, President of the Chicago Street Course, confirmed that NASCAR holds two mutual options for two years with the City of Chicago. “We have those two option years, and we’ve had great conversations with the city,” she said, adding that the real negotiating window opened only after this year’s Grant Park 165. “We have some time after the race to have those conversations, so we’re just going to focus on having the best street race we possibly can.”

NASCAR, too, is reportedly exploring various options, including potentially longer-term commitments or even alternative street course venues like San Diego, as they weigh the benefits of expanding their urban footprint against the traditional demands of the sport. The response from fans all over social media sites like Reddit and X to the Chicago Street Race has been notably polarized but increasingly leaning towards positive affirmation, as seen in the growing support for its continuation.

Crowd feedback highlights the evolution of NASCAR’s urban experiment.

Most fans gave in their approvals, writing, “Yeah, I agree, you guys got a good thing going. My dad’s hometown had a street race up until just before I was born, and he still goes on about how good it was. Take a look at that track and you can get an idea of how rough we do it and how good of a job NASCAR has done.” Unlike those gritty, grassroots races held in cramped local streets decades ago, NASCAR’s Grant Park course combines high-speed drama with polished safety and design.

Another added to the shared sentiment, saying, “I agree. One street circuit in a part of the country that otherwise doesn’t have street races is a perfect, unique event to continue. But NASCAR isn’t in a place where it’s comfortable making any new long-term traditions. Anything new they do nowadays is pretty much scrapped a few years later. Attention spans are small, both for fans and for leadership,” which is indeed true. For instance, the much-hyped Clash at the Coliseum, the preseason exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial, lasted just 3 years before moving to Bowman Gray Stadium for 2025. This constant flux suggests a leadership that is too eager to chase novelty and fleeting attention, rather than patiently cultivating new and lasting fixtures. And Chicago might have to face this too, someday.

“It’s a good spot for a Street race, it’s dead centre of the 3rd biggest city and gets people talking about it, it’s doubtful you can get the same thing at a city anywhere near as big. Most of all despite street races not being the best for racing, you can race here too, sure it’s the first one NASCAR has done but there is a strong likely hood if you move to another street race it will be dog shit for side by side racing like it is for other series that do them,” another fan added. The 2024 Chicago Street Race weekend delivered an estimated $128 million in economic impact to the city, an increase of over 17% from the inaugural race. It also generated $9.6 million in state and local taxes, attracting 53,063 unique attendees, demonstrating its draw as a destination event. The contrast also comes from the comparison to other circuits in the global motorsport, where the tight confines and limited run-off areas can lead to single-file parades, making it ultimately a boring race.

Some even opined that Gisbergen would himself agree to this return, as one fan sarcastically wrote, “SVG agrees,” especially after sweeping the weekend with his wins both in Xfinity and Cup Series. Also, the celebration that continued later that night might further strengthen his affirmation for the track’s comeback, to relive it once again.

“I want to see what NASCAR is working on for San Diego first because there’s a chance it might be better than Chicago, but I’m totally on board with making the Chicago Street Race a more permanent race on the schedule,” another fan hoped for NASCAR to consider other better options too. The appeal for San Diego lies in its potential to offer a different coastal backdrop and tap into a significant, underserved market, providing a more consistent weather forecast than Chicago’s unpredictable July climate. Reports have also suggested NASCAR is nearing a deal to bring the Cup Series to Southern California as early as 2026, especially after Auto Club Speedway‘s closure in Fontana. This might just be a game-changer for both fans and the sport in the long run.

While new ventures are exciting, solidifying existing successes is equally vital. Now, it’s time just to lie back and wait for the Chicago Street Race become a cherished, long-term fixture.