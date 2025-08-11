Fans Suspect Richard Childress ‘Bringing the Heat’ as Everyone Braces for Grandson’s Heroics

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season unfolds, Richard Childress Racing stands at a pivotal juncture, blending seasoned expertise with fresh ambition. The offseason saw strategic leadership changes, notably the appointment of Richard Boswell as crew chief for Austin Dillon’s #3 Chevrolet. The season commenced with a 23rd-place finish at the Daytona 500, but Dillon quickly rebounded, securing three consecutive top-10 finishes at Bristol, Talladega, and Texas. Additionally, RCR’s partnership with Titan Risk Solutions for the 2025 season highlighted their efforts to strengthen relationships and enhance team resources. With a solid foundation set, the spotlight now turns to Austin Dillon and his performance this year.

Dillon’s 2025 season has been characterized by steady improvement and resilience. Despite facing challenges, including a 32nd-place finish in the 2024 standings, the lowest of his career, Dillon has shown significant improvement. Crew chief Boswell’s experience, notably with Stewart-Haas Racing’s #98 car in the Xfinity Series, brought a wealth of knowledge and a new perspective to the team. But the year has also been marked by a series of unfortunate events, including a late-race mechanical failure at the Coca-Cola 600 that cost him a potential top-five finish, and with zero wins and a limited number of top-10 finishes, his championship aspirations have been pushed to the brink. Having fallen to 21st in the standings, the path to the playoffs is clear: he needs a victory to secure his spot. But right now, his history at Richmond Raceway presents a compelling narrative ahead of a key weekend.

As the Cup Series heads to Richmond, the track presents itself as a potential oasis in what has been a long season for Dillon and RCR. The stats speak for themselves, revealing a stunningly consistent performance at the short track that stands in stark contrast to his overall struggles. In the last 13 Richmond Cup races, he has a respectable 1 win, 2 top-5s, 7 top-10s, and only 4 finishes outside the top-15. His victory in the 2024 Cook Out 400 was particularly notable, as he led 91 laps and capitalized on a late-race caution to secure the win. Despite the controversy surrounding the finish, Dillon’s performance throughout the race highlighted his strategic acumen and ability to perform under pressure. Given his track record, Dillon’s upcoming race at Richmond could be a game-changer for his playoff aspirations.

via Getty BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 18: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 DOW MobilityScience Chevrolet, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 18, 2024 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

As of the latest standings, Austin Dillon finds himself on the cusp of the playoff cut-off, ranked 28th with 406 points, just outside the top-16 required for postseason eligibility. With two races remaining before the playoffs, Dillon faces a critical juncture in his season. Among his competitors is his teammate at RCR, Kyle Busch, driving the #8 car, also striving to break into the playoff field. Despite the efforts, both drivers have yet to secure a victory this season, and with limited races remaining, their prospects for qualifying for the playoffs are increasingly uncertain. The team’s performance has been inconsistent, and without a win or a series of strong finishes, RCR faces an uphill battle to have both drivers represent the organization in the postseason. With the stage set, all eyes will be on Dillon’s performance at Richmond and its implications for his playoff hopes.

The palpable tension of the playoff bubble is a major driver of excitement and conversation within the NASCAR community, a sentiment that resonates deeply with fans who follow every twist and turn of the season. As the playoff picture becomes clearer with each passing race, the drama of a win-or-bust situation for a driver like Austin Dillon captures their imagination. With Richmond on the horizon, fans hope that RCR will finally be seen ‘bringing the heat’ and provide a moment of redemption for the 35-year-old driver. This collective focus on the final races of the regular season transforms each event into a must-watch spectacle, with the high-stakes nature of the Cup Series. And fans have a lot to weigh in on.

The emotional rollercoaster of racing fandom for RCR

Observing the chatter, one fan remarked, “not a Dillion fan, but every time this is brought up it’s basically saying Dillion would win more regularly if he was in a JGR car.” Dillon’s tenure at RCR has seen moments of competitiveness, but also periods where the team’s performance has lagged behind that of leading organizations like Joe Gibbs Racing. Dillon’s victory at Richmond in 2024 was a standout achievement, yet it came amidst a season where RCR struggled to consistently match the performance levels of JGR or Hendrick Motorsports. Similarly, when Busch made his highly publicized move to RCR, the central question was whether his performance would suffer. His deep payoff runs in his inaugural season immediately demonstrated that while driver talent is paramount, the team’s organizational depth is crucial to high-level success.

Another fan added to that sentiment, replying, “Didn’t NASCAR say JGR chose to not file a complaint, so there was nothing they could do about it? To me that says either a) it was a “setup” that was actually a rule violation so they didn’t want to expose it to NASCAR. Or b) they figure as long as only RCR is the only team it got leaked to, it’s still an advantage over other teams. If it’s b) Dillon could still be looking strong relative to the field.” During the Cook Out 400, Dillon executed a last-lap maneuver where he spun Joey Logano and subsequently collided with Denny Hamlin, which many perceived to be intentional and detrimental to the sport’s integrity. NASCAR deemed these actions as “detrimental to stock car auto racing,” resulting in a 35-point deduction for Dillon and a three-race suspension for his spotter, Brandon Benesch. Adding to the controversy, rumors circulated suggesting that Dillon’s performance was aided by a setup leak from JGR, as some speculated that an engineer from JGR had provided technical information to RCR, enabling Dillon’s car to exhibit unexpected speed. But the questions have arisen once again just before the key weekend.

All the questions primarily center around that incident, as one fan wrote, “I don’t know if he’ll win again, but I expect a solid run out of him. Most of his best runs have been at Richmond. He was gonna pull off a super impressive win if Stenhouse and Preece don’t wreck each other for 20th with 2 to go.” Despite a challenging season, Dillon showcased his prowess on the short track, leading the field with 28 laps remaining. However, a late-race caution was brought out by a collision between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. The victory was not just a personal achievement but a significant moment for RCR, marking a return to the winner’s circle after a 44-race drought.

One fan’s sarcastic comment, “”It’s blue collarin’ time” – I hope Pop-pop converts his on track antics into some actual substantial work in the garage and make Dillon or Busch win,” encapsulated the sentiment surrounding the same race once again. In a race where Dillon, starting 32nd, executed maneuvers to win, his team owner, Richard Childress, was heard on the radio saying, “Pop Pop is proud of you.” This message was intended to celebrate Dillon’s victory, but instead sparked debate about the ethics of such tactics in NASCAR. Despite the controversy, Dillon defended his actions, saying, “I’ve seen a lot of stuff over the years in NASCAR where people move people, and it’s just part of our sport.” But some fans opine that the same tactic could be used by RCR again to secure a win for both their drivers this time around.

Austin Dillon’s journey this season underscores the unpredictability and thrill that make NASCAR a fan favorite. As Richmond approaches, all eyes will be on whether he can channel that momentum into another unforgettable performance.