Fans Troll Kyle Busch With Insane Suggestions for Mexico Trip After Confusing Tweet Goes Viral

In January 2023, Kyle Busch landed himself in serious legal trouble in Mexico. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was detained at Cancun International Airport after airport security found a .380 caliber pistol and hollow-point bullets in his luggage. Busch, who was on a private flight, had unknowingly carried the weapon across borders. Though he held a legal concealed carry permit in the U.S., Mexican laws are far stricter. Authorities quickly arrested him, and the incident became a headline-grabbing moment for the motorsport world.

Busch faced legal proceedings in Quintana Roo and was ultimately convicted. A Mexican judge sentenced him to three and a half years in prison and fined him approximately $1,100. However, thanks to Mexican provisions for non-violent offenders, Busch avoided jail time. He paid a bond and was released shortly afterwards. Reflecting on the incident, Busch took full responsibility. He said, “I have a valid concealed carry permit… but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag. I was not aware of Mexican law… I fully cooperated with authorities.”

The apology, paired with his quick return to racing, put the issue to rest, or so it seemed. Now, two years later, Busch is preparing to return to Mexico. This time, though, he’s going for business, not vacation. NASCAR is heading to Mexico City for its first-ever points race in the country. But a tweet from Busch after the Michigan race has sparked a new round of headlines, not because of legal trouble, but thanks to a viral moment that fans couldn’t resist turning into comedy gold.

After a solid P8 finish at Michigan, Busch posted a casual update on X that read: “Decent weekend for the gang 8. Saved enough fuel at the end for 8. Excited to visit my Mexico amigo’s next week!” For most fans, it was a normal update. But considering his controversial history in Mexico, that one simple tweet ignited a frenzy. Busch’s phrasing, particularly “Mexico amigo’s,” struck a strange tone, and the internet did what it does best: troll mercilessly.

NASCAR fans didn’t hold back after Kyle Busch’s tweet about visiting Mexico. Within hours, social media turned into a comedy roast session. The backdrop? His infamous 2023 arrest. One fan dropped the mic with: “Damn he’s trolling hard rn lmao.” Whether or not Busch meant to be cheeky, the internet certainly saw it that way. His casual reference to “amigo’s” came off like bait, and fans bit.

Notably, Busch isn’t the only one heading south. NASCAR teams and drivers are all prepping for a groundbreaking event: the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. This international race is historic, NASCAR’s first points-paying Cup Series race outside the U.S. But behind the celebratory air is a maze of headaches. The logistics have been brutal. As NASCAR VP Tom Bryant explained, haulers began crossing the border under strict timelines around June 12–15.

From vehicle inspections to branding changes, it’s been non-stop work. Meanwhile, the Mexican government has implemented firm advertising restrictions that differ drastically from U.S. laws. Products such as alcohol, nicotine, CBD, and especially firearms are banned from being advertised unless approved by Mexican authorities. This poses major issues for teams like Richard Childress Racing, which has sponsors in all those categories, Rebel Bourbon, Zone, and Winchester among them.

Notably, RCR haulers were seen at the Laredo border with almost every controversial logo blacked out, especially those for alcohol below 6% ABV and casino brands without Mexican licensing. Meanwhile, NASCAR insiders confirmed that teams have scrambled to cover logos and rebrand their rigs to meet compliance. Any mistake could lead to delays, fines, or worse, legal trouble. It’s not just about painting over stickers. Teams are consulting legal advisors, compliance officers, and even Mexican customs liaisons to avoid last-minute mishaps.

While teams deal with off-track headaches, Busch is struggling on the track, too. Since his last win at Gateway in 2023, the two-time Cup champ has had mixed results. This season, his best run was fifth at Circuit of the Americas. But he’s still hovering around the playoff bubble. Former driver Jeff Burton described Busch’s current phase as “confidence-breaking.” On a podcast, Burton said, “He hasn’t had the success over the last three or four years that we’re accustomed to seeing from Kyle Busch. Emotionally, that’s draining. This sport will rip your heart out.”

Busch, who recently extended his contract with RCR, is not just racing for wins; he’s racing to prove his worth. He’s trying to push RCR into the same league as Joe Gibbs, Rick Hendrick, and Roger Penske. Burton added, “He’s fighting to see if he can contend for a championship. That isn’t easy. This is a brutal sport.” Busch’s recent P12 finish in Nashville and P8 at Michigan have helped boost his playoff chances, but it’s still an uphill climb.

Fans Fire Back at Kyle Busch with Hilarious Trolls!

When Kyle Busch tweeted about heading to visit his “Mexico amigo,” the internet caught fire with jokes. Given his infamous 2023 arrest, fans weren’t about to let this tweet slide quietly. Here’s a rundown of some of the top comments, with a dose of context to appreciate the humor. One fan summed up the mood, saying, Yessssss. Hopefully, he doesn’t forget a gun in his bag.” Brutal, but rooted in fact.

Back in 2023, Busch was detained with a .380 caliber pistol and hollow-point bullets. It’s not just trolling. It’s a callback comedy with receipts. Then came, “Hope he checked that door slot in his car for any extra trinkets.” A direct dig at the way athletes often “forget” what’s hiding in travel bags or glove compartments. NASCAR fans haven’t forgotten his Cancun blunder. Another user added, “He needs to leave the pistola at the casa this time.”

The Spanish twist made it sting more. It’s a reminder that despite his concealed carry permit in the U.S., Mexican law is a whole different game. Lastly, a user asked, “Amigo’s what?” mocking Busch’s grammar but also questioning his awareness. Did he think that line would go unnoticed? Behind the jokes is a fanbase that remembers everything and isn’t afraid to remind drivers of their past, one meme at a time.