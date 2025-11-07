Fans Turn On Chase Elliott for Skipping NASCAR Awards Amidst 8th MPD Honor

When it comes to his fans, Chase Elliott lives by one reminder: if you can make someone’s day, hop on it. All the fan events, stand interactions, or even agreeing to be a part of a couple’s gender reveal request have been the 29-year-old’s way to at least put a smile on a face. Now add that to his consistent seasons and a defining racing lineage.

What we got was Chase being named the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver for the eighth consecutive time. The HMS driver received 56% of the total votes cast, outdistancing fellow contenders like Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin.

Given that the award is based on the online votes by fans, there was little belief that a different name would pop up. After all, that’s been the pattern for decades. For 15 consecutive years before Elliott stepped into the scene and before he announced his retirement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the sole honoree of the award. Before him, Elliott’s father, Bill, took it home a record 16 times.

But despite being the sure-shot pick, the 29-year-old chose to skip the year-end event held at Scottsdale, Arizona. While Kyle Larson delivered his championship speech under gleaming lights and Jesse Love broke down in tears on the all-important evening, Elliott was obliged to send his message via a social media post.

“Thank you for taking the time out of your day… and support us in that way and support me in that way, but man, it’s so much more than the votes… It truly is incredible, and every year, it blows me away to travel to parts of the country that you would never think that people are that passionate about what we’re doing,” he said.

“I just want to make sure everyone understands that I’m forever grateful for that, whether we win the award or don’t win the award. I think I have some of the best fans in the world and really appreciate you guys supporting me and pushing us and wanting the best for our team and being there on the good days and the bad.”

But that wasn’t enough to tame the fans; the fans who stood through his two-win season alongside 11 top-fives and 19 top-10s that saw him finish eight in the 2025 Cup Series.

Speaking on the Zoom teleconference hours later, he would also admit how fan interactions have helped him ward off bad days. “I just always kind of come back to trying to remind myself of ‘hey, that little kid who is wearing your fire suit… wants a photo. I do think that us being in the positions that we’re in, and having a little bit of a platform, at least, you can impact somebody’s day and in a positive manner.”

Those were sweet words for Elliott’s fans, but not the whole of NASCAR. The damage was already done, and a very vocal group of fans made it known.

Fans accuse Chase Elliott of disrespecting the honor

One fan sarcastically commented, “Accepting his award on the toilet,” expressing frustration and perceived disrespect felt by critics. While another added to the sentiment, saying, “LOL! you could have finished the deuce before sending this.”

Some fans stated, “Hopefully one day our fan base will regain its sanity. Let this year be the last.” Critics often cite the highly committed, multi-voting system utilized by Chase Elliott’s base, dubbed the ‘Dawsonville mafia,’ as an instance of effective ballot-stuffing that distorts the outcome, especially when Elliott received the majority of the votes despite finishing only 8th in the Cup Series standings.

One fan reminisced, “Wish you would have been at the awards ceremony to receive it in-person. I guess this speaks to how far our sport has fallen. Top 8 in pts, teammate of the champion, & winner of the MPDA doesnt show up to the championship banq. Even the drivers no longer take our sport seriously.”

Prior to the Playoff era and the Championship 4 mandate, the year-end celebration specifically required the top 10 drivers in the final standings to attend the formal ceremony, which was often held in high-profile locations like New York City or Las Vegas. This ensured that a significant portion of the elite field, including the MPD, was physically present.

While another fan opined, “I didn’t vote for you. You got the personality of a wet plastic sack. You must be crazy good at hypnosis because the folks voting for you are under a spell for sure.” As an introverted and reserved figure who often offers a corporate answer to the media, his traits often contrast sharply with the boisterous personalities of previous fan favorites like Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Tony Stewart. This reserved nature has led a vocal contingent of critics to label him as “boring” or lacking passion.

But all-in-all, Chase Elliott begins his 9th year with the honor, the only certainty is that the MPD Award will remain the ultimate flashpoint for fans debating loyalty, performance, and the changing face of NASCAR’s culture.