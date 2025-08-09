Fans Uncertain on Dale Jr & Co’s Future As JRM Driver’s Exit Triggers Silly Season Drama

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s rising star, Connor Zilisch’s 2025 stint in the JR Motorsports #88 Xfinity ride has unfolded like a coming-of-age blockbuster. The 19-year-old phenom surged to his fifth win of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, sealing JRM’s 100th series victory and becoming its youngest six-time winner in history. On the Dover rain-shortened BetRivers 200, he led 77 of 134 laps to claim yet another triumph and vault to second in the standings, outpacing many seasoned veterans. His Sonoma road course prowess, where he fended off Cup star Shane van Gisbergen, harkened back to his first Xfinity career win at Watkins Glen, an early sign of his innate composure under pressure. Yet, just as his star is ascending, headlines suggest his run with JRM may be nearing its final laps.

While Shane van Gisbergen’s new deal cements one pillar of Trackhouse Racing’s future, the bigger buzz now surrounds Zilisch. Surprise rippled through the garage when news broke that Connor Zilisch will be leaving JRM after this season. Zilisch will tackle a rare triple-header, suiting up for the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series, and in Watkins Glen’s Cup race, he will wheel the #87 Trackhouse Chevrolet as one of the prime contenders alongside SVG. The paddock is alive with whispers that Zilisch will replace Daniel Suárez in the #99 as soon as 2026, a move that NASCAR insiders have all but confirmed, even if the official word hasn’t dropped. After dominating the Xfinity circuit with multiple victories and unwavering consistency, the move now feels speculative and more like destiny. And the burning question now shifts from what he has achieved to who will suit up behind the wheel of the #88.

So, who steps into Zilisch’s oversized racing shoes? Fans lean heavily toward Daniel Suárez if he doesn’t land a full-time Cup ride, citing his prior Xfinity success and experience in JRM machinery. One fan on Reddit opened the forum, writing, “Who do you think will replace Connor Zilisch at JRM in Xfinity? I would love for it be Daniel Suarez if he is unable to stay in Cup but I’m almost certain that it will be another up and comer from trucks, ARCA, or late models, I can’t think of anyone off the top of my head.” Some argue JR Motorsports might instead tap fresh talent from the Truck Series, ARCA, or late models, keeping their development pipeline moving. The absence of a standout name off the top of their heads speaks to the unpredictability, but also excitement, around JRM’s future lineup. That speculation gains extra spark considering where Suárez and his own career might be heading next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago March 8, 2025, Avondale, Az, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series driver, CONNOR ZILISCH 88, prepares to qualify for the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ. Avondale USA – ZUMAa161 20250308_aaa_a161_059 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse officially agreed to part ways recently, a split as mutual but underpinned by strategic recalibration, as Suárez remains the only one among Trackhouse’s trio without a win this year. Suárez admitted the decision brought relief, as he had sensed it coming for months, calling it “change, and that’s OK.” Now, a free agent, the Xfinity champion and Cup winner is poised for new opportunities, and fans speculate if one of those could lead back to JR Motorsports or even the #88 seat itself. And while the veterans reconfigure, fans are keeping their eyes and hopes wide open.

Fans are buzzing, not just with opinion, but also with heartfelt investment. Many express admiration for a veteran like Suárez bringing experience and polish to JRM’s program, while others champion continuing the youth movement with rising stars from lower tiers. Whether they favor a status quo shake-up or the next wave of young talent, one thing is clear: fans want their team to win and grow.

JR Motorsports’ future lineup sparks garage and social media debate

One fan wrote, “I don’t really get why Suarez is assumed. He only drove for JRM this year because the 9 was basically a Trackhouse funded car and it was Mexico City.” Several industry insiders and coverage of the Mexico City Xfinity race also highlighted that Daniel Suárez’s 2025 appearance in the #9 JRM Chevrolet was driven by Trackhouse‘s strategic interests rather than a standard JRM placement. The race was firmly branded a “homecoming,” with Quaker State sponsoring the entry explicitly as part of Trackhouse’s collaboration with JRM for that specific event in Mexico City. The partnership was built around Suárez’s nationality and Trackhouse’s developmental ties, reinforcing the fan’s point that the car was essentially Trackhouse-backed and event-specific, rather than signaling a permanent placement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other fans opined, “If Suarez don’t get the cup 7, and Heim don’t defect from Toyota and wind up there, Butterbean is the next man up.” If Daniel Suárez doesn’t land the coveted #7 Cup ride and Corey Heim remains loyal to Toyota, then Brenden “Butterbean” Queen emerges as the next logical candidate. Queen has firmly demonstrated his readiness as he currently leads the ARCA Menards standings with five wins, including victories at Daytona and Michigan, where he fended off top competition like Corey Heim himself. And giving way to rising stars is what fans are up for in NASCAR’s highly competitive but talented landscape.

Another fan added to the sentiment, saying, “If not Suarez, I could see Hemric being given another chance at JRM. He’s proven in every series to keep the car clean and has been fairly consistent this season in the truck series with the second-most top 5s.” At Martinsville, Daniel Hemric pulled off a clean, late-race pass on teammate Tyler Ankrum to capture his first Truck Series win in his 55th start. It became a textbook demonstration of composure under pressure on short tracks. A few weeks later at Bristol, Hemric earned the pole position for the Weather Guard Truck Race, underscoring both raw speed and vehicle control through a tight qualifying session. That blend of strategic aggression and mechanical reliability aligns perfectly with the fan’s description, suitable for the seat.

On the other hand, hands have been raised for other emerging stars, too, as one fan said, “Rajah Caruth would be a leading pick I’d think considering he’s a Hendrick development driver. I wouldn’t be surprised if Dale Jr is pulling some strings to get Butterbean that ride. At the same time maybe he’ll poach someone from another manufacturer.” Rajah Caruth has been firmly in the Hendrick development pipeline, backed by full-season HendrickCars.com sponsorship, scoring his first Truck Series win at Las Vegas in 2024. He is now a fan-favorite and scholarship-holding college graduate racing full-time in Trucks. His ties to Hendrick and JRM’s Xfinity seat narrative make him a logical contender. Brenden Queen, with his entry into a Spire Truck, the same team as Caruth, makes him a perceived dark-horse candidate if JRM looks outside the typical talent pools.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But one passionate fan’s thought-provoking vision echoes broader team strategies seen in recent assignments. “The 88 and 1 very well might be open if the rumors of Penske snatching up Kvapil are true. Move Smith over to the #1. The #8 should be the flagship car ,or the car Dale Jr. runs at least onr final Xfinity race in, and Smith doesn’t fit that at all. Go get Sheldon Creed to drive the #9 fulltime. He brings some funding and is a good Xfinity level driver. He’ll win eventually. I think Suarez would rather drive a mediocre Cup car than go down to Xfinity, but if not then he’d be a good driver for the #88. Assuming it’s not Suarez then I’d like to see maybe a guy like Butterbean or poaching Eckes or even giving Lajoie a fulltime Xfinity season in good equipment,” the fan wrote. Sheldon Creed, already signed a multi-year deal by Haas Factory Team for the #00 Xfinity ride in 2025, brings both sponsorship and a proven developmental pedigree from ARCA, Truck, and long-time Xfinity campaigns.

As for Daniel Suárez, his average Xfinity finish of 11.2 across 89 races, including 4 wins and 34 top-5s, demonstrates that he remains a valuable asset and should be considered a return to Xfinity. But the ultimate decision at the end of the day lies with JRM.