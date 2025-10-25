Fans Weigh In on Justin Haley’s Uncertain NASCAR Future

It is definitely a better pill to swallow. Justin Haley has been linked to Spire Motorsports in various roles since 2019, highlighted by his delivering the team’s lone NASCAR Cup victory at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. Despite the milestone, his 2025 season has proven to be a difficult and uneven campaign.

And as he sits 31st in the driver standings, and even when a crew chief change didn’t help, Spire Motorsports decided to close the chapter on Haley’s stint with the No. 7 car. This week, Spire announced that Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing is set to join them in 2026.

So Suarez can let out a sigh of relief as his future is secured. However, Haley has no safety net to fall back on, and now the NASCAR community has some ideas in mind.

Justin Haley’s time with Spire Motorsports

The 26-year-old’s season has been challenging on the track. He recorded only one top-five finish, placing third in the regular season finale at Daytona, and added two top tens with a 10th-place result at Homestead, highlighting a campaign that has fallen short of expectations.

Even his original pairing with championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers fell flat just after nine races, forcing the No. 7 team to rebuild itself into a competitive outfit, a process they have managed, though very gradually.

Out of his 177 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 74 have been behind the wheel of a Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

After spending two seasons with Kaulig Racing in the No. 31 car and most of the last season in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing, Haley returned to Spire Motorsports to take over the No. 7 car from Corey LaJoie. The two teams executed a rare driver swap for the final races of the last season to get a head start on 2025. But 2025 took a different turn for Justin.

Compared to his teammates, Haley has shown no progress. Both Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell have shown competitive performances this season, with McDowell securing three top-five finishes and Carson just achieving two, but his most notable second-place finish at Atlanta is still in recent memory.

McDowell, on the other hand, even claimed a pole position at Talladega Superspeedway, keeping playoff contender Chase Briscoe at bay. Even though they aren’t in the playoffs, they have speed and reassurance for Spire.

Getty DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 04, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Even Jeff Dickerson has revealed that the plan to drop Haley wasn’t easy.

He said, “This is a decision that was not taken lightly. Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We’ve watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner. He helped strengthen our organization into what it is today. He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team.”

And now, as Dickerson looks to take things ahead with Suarez, the co-owner is more than thrilled to have the Mexican on board. Here’s the kicker.

Suarez’s contract is only set for one year; simultaneously, two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch’s contract with Richard Childress Racing also comes to an end at the same time. With Spire having an empty seat for 2027, most insiders and analysts speculate that Busch will take over the No. 7 car from Suárez.

Since the 40-year-old has a history with Spire (selling Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire in 2023) and running a few races in the Truck Series behind the wheel of the No. 7 Silverado, Busch may just take over.

Amid Suarez bringing his experience and heaping praise on Spire Motorsports by calling it the fastest-growing company, the 2016 Xfinity Champion has his eyes set on 2026. But Haley, on the other hand, is left in the dust. But NASCAR fans have some plans for him.

NASCAR fans rally behind Haley’s future amid Spire Motorsports’ drop

On Reddit, fans quickly weighed in on Justin’s future, offering creative suggestions and speculating about his next move. One comment looked at his stint with Rick Ware Racing, saying, “I’d love to see him go back to the 51 and start rebuilding with that team again, they had a good thing going.”

But others were quick to shut down his Cup chances, saying, ” I think he’s out of Cup for sure. I struggle to see where he even lands in OAPS, at least from a competitive standpoint.” Maybe Xfinity or O’Reilly Auto Parts is his best bet next year.

But as the speculations grow, some remain optimistic about his chance with Hendrick Motorsports. One comment read, “The 48 we’re bringing back the Haley to 48 rumors.”

Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension that keeps him behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet through 2026. If Hendrick Motorsports doesn’t continue with Bowman after that, some fans speculate Justin Haley could be a contender for the seat. But others suggest a pivot to different series or lower-tier teams, saying, “Probably a truck series ride, maybe a middle-of-the-pack O’reilly ride.”

Some fans are yearning for a return to grassroots racing if a full-time ride doesn’t materialize.

“Best case scenario would be a return to Trucks. If Haley can’t find a ride for 2026, I could see him getting a “normal” job while continuing to race dirt modifieds as a hobby,” one fan wrote, reflecting a mix of realism and support for the driver. The fan base definitely remains engaged, weighing every possible option for Haley’s next move in the racing world. But for now, only time and patience will determine his future.