“Fans Won’t Care”: Veteran Makes Bold Statement Against NASCAR Schedule 2026

NASCAR’s 2026 schedule is here, and it’s already sparking debate. From long-awaited comebacks to bold new venues, the calendar feels like a mix of nostalgia and risk. But one change, moving Watkins Glen to early May, has fans in the northeast raising eyebrows. It’s not the first time a date shift has stirred emotions, just ask those who remember Daytona’s July 4th tradition. Now, as veteran racing journalists like Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi understand, it’s far more complicated than it looks.

The initial version of the schedule had Richmond occupying the Mother’s Day weekend slot, but that changed along the way after the Virginia track posted a rare sellout on its previous date in August. That left a gap in the calendar, and filling it would prove more complicated than expected.

A risky date change at Watkins Glen

Jordan Bianchi,

reflecting on Richmond’s strong August turnout , notes that NASCAR likely wanted to preserve that positive momentum. “You mess with a good thing,” he says, “You say, hey, man, we’ve got maybe a beachhead here to build off of”. This decision, however, left a hole in the schedule that needed to be filled.

Complicating matters further were other scheduling commitments and desires. New races, such as those in San Diego and Chicago, were already locked into specific summer slots for TV partners. Meanwhile, the return of North Wilkesboro as a points race, a huge win for the sport, was tied to broadcaster Amazon, which features

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. in the booth, a situation that effectively blocked the early May date.

As Bianchi explains,

“You kinda start running out of different options.” Eventually, the puzzle pieces fell into place, and the only track left to fill the early May spot was Watkins Glen. The change, however, immediately raised concerns.

Jeff Gluck was skeptical, noting

“I don’t think the fans up there are going to be very interested.” The strong camping culture, which is a summer activity, is a big part of the appeal for the historic road course. As Bianchi points out, people don’t camp in early May, and they aren’t camping on Mother’s Day weekend. This was echoed by fans who said they don’t take their RVs out of storage until Memorial Day weekend.

The fear is that loyal, multi-year attendees will simply skip a year. A percentage of those may never return. Bianchi disagrees with the move, calling it a

Chicagoland is coming back

“disservice to the fans” in the northeast who have been so dedicated over the years, even when NASCAR’s attendance figures were down. Though he hopes the move isn’t permanent, he recognizes that NASCAR is taking a gamble.

The 2026 NASCAR calendar will feature one of the sport’s most anticipated returns, as Chicagoland Speedway hosts its first Cup Series race in seven years on July 5, 2026. That milestone will be followed by another historic moment when North Wilkesboro Speedway stages its first points-paying Cup race since 1996 on July 19, giving fans a chance to reconnect with a cornerstone of NASCAR’s heritage.

Adding to the momentum, the All-Star Race will shift to Dover Motor Speedway on May 17, contested as a daytime showcase due to the track’s lack of permanent lights.

This midseason run, highlighted by Chicagoland’s return, forms a heritage-driven stretch that blends nostalgia with competitive intensity. The calendar also introduces innovation with the San Diego street race at Naval Base Coronado on June 21, NASCAR’s first event at a military base. Together, these changes emphasize how the 2026 schedule seeks to honor the sport’s roots while breaking bold new ground.

The schedule was put together with many factors in mind, and Watkins Glen unfortunately became the solution to the puzzle. Only time will tell if this calculated risk pays off, or if it disrupts one of NASCAR’s most reliably popular events.

