‘Favoritism’ Accusations Get Hurled Over Rick Hendrick Leaving NASCAR Fans Divided

BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 21: Rick Hendrick looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 21, 2024, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 21 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240921905

They say all is fair in love and war, but that sentiment does not quite apply here. Rick Hendrick has built his reputation on identifying and developing young drivers with elite potential. From raw prospects to future champions, the Hendrick Motorsports pipeline has long been viewed as the gold standard. Yet this latest shift involving rising Truck Series talent has not gone over smoothly with a vocal portion of the fan base. Instead of applause, the move has sparked criticism and raised questions about Mr. H’s intentions.

It is no secret that Hendrick Motorsports has made a significant investment in Corey Day’s development. The 19-year-old signed a multi-year deal that has now expanded into a full-time ride in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for the 2026 season.

Day made 11 Xfinity Series starts in 2025 with HMS, earned his first top-five finish with a fourth-place run at Las Vegas, and impressed enough for HendrickCars.com and the organization to commit to running him full time in the No. 17 Chevrolet in 2026.

That level of backing, which includes pavement and Truck Series opportunities through Hendrick-affiliated teams, firmly places him in the organization’s long-term plans and gives him access to opportunities that few drivers receive so early in their careers.

By contrast, Rajah Caruth’s path has been less direct. A product of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and a proven performer on dirt and in the Truck Series, Caruth has received support from HendrickCars.com in the Truck Series with Spire Motorsports and has delivered solid finishes, including multiple top-10 runs.

Instead of securing a full-time, HMS-backed national series ride, Caruth has signed a part-time schedule in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports in the No. 88 Chevrolet. That means his starts, even in competitive equipment, will not span a full season, leaving his points outlook and overall opportunities far less stable than Day’s guaranteed slate.

That contrast has become a focal point for critics. Caruth’s résumé includes a Truck Series win, playoff contention, and consistent success in the lower divisions, credentials that many believe warrant stronger backing.

While his HendrickCars.com sponsorship and Xfinity appearances in 2025 suggested confidence in his talent, that support has not evolved into the same long-term commitment extended to Day. As a result, fans have directed their frustration squarely at Rick Hendrick, placing him at the center of the debate.

NASCAR fans point to Rick Hendrick’s biased nature

The decision to lean fully into Corey Day over Rajah Caruth has split the NASCAR fan base down the middle. For some, the reasoning is strictly financial.

“Money talks. Corey brings more sponsorship dollars. Plain and simple. Not hard to understand at all,” one fan wrote, framing the move as business over sentiment.

Rather than bringing in a long list of outside corporate backers at this stage of his career, Day’s support has largely centered on HendrickCars.com, highlighting the organization’s investment in him as a long-term development project. That type of in-house sponsorship helps cover race budgets, provides stability across multiple series, and aligns his growth with Hendrick Motorsports’ broader commercial strategy.

Others doubled down on the performance projection argument. “It’s called a ceiling. If full potential is realized, one is about 10 times higher than the other. It’s not rocket science,” another fan commented. From that perspective, Hendrick is not choosing the safer résumé but betting on long-term upside.

Not everyone agrees with that assessment. One skeptical fan pointed to experience: “I have no answers, but I would think Rajah easily has 100 more asphalt starts than Day. If Day doesn’t show improvement by season’s end, he will be gone. Day only has about 35 asphalt starts total in all series combined.”

That reflects a broader concern that Caruth’s larger body of work and steady development may have been undervalued. Another fan suggested that internal influence may have played a role. “Because Larson said so. Gotta make him happy.”

When two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Larson publicly endorsed Day last year, calling him “the best prospect out there” among young drivers without a full national ride, it added weight to the conversation. Whether serious or partly tongue-in-cheek, the comment highlighted how influential established stars can be within powerhouse organizations.

Still, not everyone views the situation as a zero-sum debate. “They are both promising. Rajah is way more disciplined,” another fan wrote, offering a more balanced take while emphasizing Caruth’s maturity and racecraft.

Ultimately, the debate reflects familiar NASCAR themes: talent versus funding, potential versus polish, and influence versus merit. Hendrick Motorsports has made its decision, but in the court of public opinion, the verdict remains far from unanimous.