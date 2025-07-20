“F*cking Idiot”: Denny Hamlin Forced to Hurl Expletives at Former Driver for Idiotic Antics at Dover

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, once again found himself in the spotlight for his fiery in-race commentary. During the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin’s frustrations hit a boiling point on Lap 205.

Running second behind Christopher Bell, he lashed out over the radio at fellow competitor Ty Dillon. “I’m just burning my sht up with this fu—- idiot,” Hamlin blurted, referring to Dillon. The tirade wasn’t without context—earlier in the race, Hamlin accused Dillon of “cutting (him) off” and “running (him) in the sh–,” revealing a building tension on the high-banked concrete oval.

Adding another layer to the clash is Dillon’s tenure at 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA star Michael Jordan, but only in a single exhibition race, the 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona’s road course. But another incident that might’ve added fire to the fuel was a cheeky reversal of Hamlin’s post-win taunt, which Dillon borrowed during his post-race comments after the Atlanta upset in June 2025. The moment was clearly timed to perfection in the sport’s growing rivalry narrative, also fueling fan backlash.

