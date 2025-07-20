brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NASCAR

“F*cking Idiot”: Denny Hamlin Forced to Hurl Expletives at Former Driver for Idiotic Antics at Dover

ByShivranjini Parihar

Jul 20, 2025 | 4:32 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, once again found himself in the spotlight for his fiery in-race commentary. During the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin’s frustrations hit a boiling point on Lap 205.

Running second behind Christopher Bell, he lashed out over the radio at fellow competitor Ty Dillon. “I’m just burning my sht up with this fu—- idiot,” Hamlin blurted, referring to Dillon. The tirade wasn’t without context—earlier in the race, Hamlin accused Dillon of “cutting (him) off” and “running (him) in the sh–,” revealing a building tension on the high-banked concrete oval.

Adding another layer to the clash is Dillon’s tenure at 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA star Michael Jordan, but only in a single exhibition race, the 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona’s road course. But another incident that might’ve added fire to the fuel was a cheeky reversal of Hamlin’s post-win taunt, which Dillon borrowed during his post-race comments after the Atlanta upset in June 2025. The moment was clearly timed to perfection in the sport’s growing rivalry narrative, also fueling fan backlash.

AD

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Denny Hamlin justified in his outburst, or is he just adding fuel to the fire?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved