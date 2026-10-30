More than 2,000 Nashville residents reportedly wanted their names taken off a petition they had signed. Some said they never understood that it could end auto racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Others questioned how their signatures had been collected. But when the dispute reached court, the question became whether those residents could withdraw their names after signing. On Wednesday, Judge Anne C. Martin dismissed the lawsuit, leaving the petition on course for a referendum. Restore Our Fairgrounds was quick to turn the decision against its opponents.

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“For their part, Restore Our Fairgrounds says pro-speedway supporters fear facing the voters out of fear of losing.” reported Matt Weaver in a latest update on X.

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“We’re grateful that the Court reviewed these issues and rejected the opposition’s frivolous legal arguments. At this point, the big question is: Why are they fighting so hard against letting voters decide this issue? The answer of course: They know they’ll lose when this reaches the ballot.”

Those were the words of Restore Our Fairgrounds co-founder Mike Kopp after the ruling. The remark was more than a response to a courtroom defeat for the opposition. It brought the central disagreement into focus. Restore Our Fairgrounds believes racing supporters are trying to stop Nashville residents from voting on the property’s future. Decline to Sign believes residents were misled into signing a petition they never intended to support.

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The lawsuit, brought by Devra Bagwell and other petition opponents, targeted the Davidson County Election Commission’s handling of withdrawal requests. Their argument was that thousands of residents had asked to have their signatures removed before officials certified the petition. Yet the commission proceeded with the count, and the petition cleared the threshold.

That decision now carries considerable weight. Election officials certified 47,679 signatures on October 16, against the 40,194 required to put the proposed charter amendment before voters. The difference was 7,485 signatures, meaning the withdrawal dispute was never a minor disagreement over paperwork.

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Restore Our Fairgrounds had initially collected more than 74,000 signatures. However, the verification process eliminated thousands, leaving the coalition with enough valid names to advance its proposal. The remaining controversy concerned whether additional signatures should have been removed before certification.

Martin’s ruling addressed precisely that issue. She found that the Metro Charter requires the election commission to verify signatures but does not require officials to create a process for withdrawing them.

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During Tuesday’s hearing, Martin also questioned why Bagwell and other residents had not contacted Restore Our Fairgrounds directly. Attorney Michael Cottone explained that the coalition required additional verification when responding to removal requests. That, he argued, made a simple request unnecessarily difficult.

The two sides also disagree over what happened to those requests. Restore Our Fairgrounds said it received more than 2,000 emails in September seeking withdrawals. After following up with the individuals, it removed 542 names from the petition. The coalition questioned whether every email represented a genuine request from the person who had signed.

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Decline to Sign maintains that more than 2,000 residents wanted their names removed before certification. Its concern goes beyond the number of signatures, though. The campaign has accused paid canvassers of misleading residents about what they were signing.

Some residents allegedly believed they were supporting affordable housing and green space without realizing the proposal would remove racing as a protected fairgrounds activity. Others were reportedly told that racing had already been discontinued.

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Restore Our Fairgrounds has pushed back against those accusations. Its representatives have acknowledged that some canvassers may have misspoken but maintain that workers were trained to explain the petition. The coalition has also questioned the context of videos circulated by its opponents.

For Decline to Sign, Wednesday’s ruling does not close the matter. The group intends to pursue further legal remedies, including a writ of certiorari challenging the certification decision. That would take the dispute beyond the withdrawal process Martin considered in this lawsuit.

There is also a much bigger reason why neither side wants to let this fight go.

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The 2011 Nashville referendum placed auto racing among the protected activities at the fairgrounds. Now, Restore Our Fairgrounds wants to replace that provision with affordable or workforce housing. Its proposal also includes green space and improvements to Brown’s Creek. However, removing racing from the charter would not automatically guarantee that housing gets built.

That distinction is important because the opposition is not simply defending a weekly racing programme. The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has hosted stock car racing since 1904, and NASCAR’s Cup Series last raced there in 1984. Speedway Motorsports, led by Marcus Smith, has spent years pursuing a renovation partnership with Nashville that could bring NASCAR back.

The proposed redevelopment would modernize the facility, improve spectator amenities and address noise concerns. It would also create opportunities for non-racing events. NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell reiterated his interest in returning to the venue in April 2026, although he acknowledged that the effort remained an uphill battle. No Cup Series return has been secured.

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That is what makes the referendum particularly consequential. If Nashville removes racing as a protected activity, the proposed revival loses an important foundation. If the provision remains, Speedway Motorsports still needs to overcome the financial, political and neighborhood concerns surrounding its renovation plans.

For now, Restore Our Fairgrounds has the petition it needs, while Decline to Sign has another legal fight ahead. Kopp’s accusation that racing supporters are afraid of facing voters will remain part of the public argument. But the question Nashville residents will eventually face is bigger than which side won in court: whether a historic speedway should remain part of the fairgrounds’ future or make room for a different vision of the property.