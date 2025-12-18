brand-logo
Fears Grow for Ex-NASCAR Driver & Family After Multiple Fatalities Confirmed in Horrific Airplane Crash

BySuyashdeep Sason

Dec 18, 2025 | 1:25 PM EST

Fears Grow for Ex-NASCAR Driver & Family After Multiple Fatalities Confirmed in Horrific Airplane Crash

Suyashdeep Sason

Dec 18, 2025 | 1:25 PM EST

Fresh news coming in from Statesville, NC right now. A plane has crashed around 10:15 am on Thursday morning at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte. Reports are sharing that the plane was a Cessna C550 business, which belonged to ex-NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. But the question is, was he on the plane?

That’s not confirmed yet. But according to local sources, it’s being said that not just Greg Biffle, but his family was also onboard with him.

“The tail number is N257BW, which is owned by GB Aviation Leasing. That has the same address as Biffle,” as reported by the station.

“Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route and will investigate the incident,” said the airport officials.

As per X updates, popular YouTuber and driver Cleetus McFarland could also have been involved. There were around six people on board, and though the exact number is unknown, the casualties are likely to be tragic.

The live updates about the incident are sharing that a press conference is underway in 20 minutes, and more updates on the incident will be shared in soon.

