Fed-Up Dale Jr Publicly Exposes Corporate America’s Greed That Continues to Rob NASCAR Fans

You know America’s corporate problem is real when even Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to suffer its consequences. While he usually has some of the most exciting and uplifting stories to share from his racing days, this one story, involving throwback liveries, is so shocking that Dale Jr. himself got fed up with his iconic red livery, despite it being a fan favorite.

Dale Jr. on corporate culture spoiling throwback experience

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“The Cup guys, corporate America is not always that excited to change their logo or the colors of their car,” Dale Jr. said, talking about the Darlington Raceway weekend. Since NASCAR had made running throwback liveries voluntary, not many drivers showed up with them. However, even among the few drivers who did participate, the livery designs weren’t particularly strong.

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This is mainly because sponsors didn’t want teams to run a different paint scheme than their native colors, and this issue has long-existed in the Cup Series.

“When I ran the Nationwide car, the hood had to be blue. You had to design the car around a blue hood all the time, no matter what. So you couldn’t talk them into any of that,” Dale Jr. claimed.

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Sponsors are a huge part of a driver’s career right now. In a sport that demands extreme financial assistance, it becomes essential. They have the power to make or break careers, with even some of the teams picking drivers who have better names to back them.

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Imago NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr brings his car to the pits during the Nextel Cup Practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida on November 18, 2006.

However, this also means that the sponsors demand their brand to be represented in a particular way, and the last thing they wanted was to have another brand’s identity merged with their own. This was exactly what happened when Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the idea of running a Busch livery when he was sponsored by Budweiser, piloting the iconic #8 ‘red car.’

“The Budweiser guys did not want to run anything but a red car. The exact same car every single week,” he said. “I brought the idea one day of running a Bud Light car in the All-Star race to them, and you’d have thought that I had pi–ed on their grave. I mean, they were like, ‘What the hell? You going to help them guys? They’re already out selling us.’”

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These issues persisted with sponsors, especially in the Cup Series. Among others, it hurts the fans the most. As sponsors are unwilling to move away from their core branding even for one weekend, fans are deprived of the genuine throwback experience that is intended with such events.

Moreover, it also became an added pressure on the teams. Instead of the race and their performance, they would be focusing more on the throwback liveries in order to make the most of the Darlington Raceway weekend. However, as NASCAR pulled back on this regulation this year, making the participation voluntary, the field settled down quite a bit.

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NASCAR’s throwback liveries: a dying tradition?

Compared to the past couple of years, there were only a handful of teams that actually put the effort into running a full retro at Darlington this year. It seemed as if more teams were focused on the actual race, and no one seemed to be complaining about the lack of a more ‘retro look’ around the garage, either.

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Of course, RFK Racing went all out to pay strong tributes to their former driver, Greg Biffle, who passed away earlier in 2025 in a tragic plane crash. All three of their cars featured special paint schemes, with their decals in the same texture and font that Biffle used for a long time.

“It’s hard to put together, but it’s a neat way for us to be able to kind of carry that remembrance throughout the season and just in a bigger way for this weekend,” Chris Buescher said.

Carson Hocevar also arrived at the track, paying an iconic tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. with his paint scheme imitating the latter’s 1981 Wrangler car. While he originally insisted on running Dale Jr’s #8 car, once again, a sponsorship issue with Chili’s saw him running the Wrangler, which the sponsor claimed was closer to their colors.

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Then there was also Front Row Motorsports, wrapping Todd Gilliland’s Ford in Bill Elliott’s 1985 Coors-sponsored car. Meanwhile, his teammate Zane Smith featured Elliott Sadler’s 2000 Citgo Ford. Erik Jones’ crew also chimed in, with his car imitating Wally Dallenbach Jr’s 1994 STP car.

But that was about it. The Cup Series seemed to move on from the tradition very quickly.

It almost felt like Halloween was canceled for the field this year, but it also proved an important point. At the end of the day, the fans and the drivers were there for racing. While these throwback paint schemes used to be an iconic part of the racing itself, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.