Federal Investigation Forces Chevy to Pull the Plug on IndyCar Partnership With Andretti

Andretti’s relationship with Chevrolet once produced one of the most successful partnerships in IndyCar. When GM returned to the series in 2012, Andretti joined forces with the manufacturer, and Ryan Hunter-Reay delivered a dream start by sweeping the driver’s championship. The partnership, however, did not last, with Andretti eventually returning to Honda power and maintaining that relationship ever since.

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That history made recent rumors of a potential Chevrolet-Andretti reunion particularly intriguing. But just as speculation about the two sides working together again began to surface, an alleged decision by GM to step away from new business with the team has thrown fresh uncertainty over the possibility.

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“I was told in Milwaukee the recent headlines with TWG owner Mark Walter and the federal investigation into his finances are behind the alleged decision by GM to step away from conducting new business with the [Andretti IndyCar] team,” NASCAR reporter Adam Stern wrote on his X account.

The report comes as Walter’s sprawling business empire faces scrutiny from federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Walter is the founder and CEO of TWG Global, which has major interests across professional sports and financial services, including the Andretti IndyCar team. The investigation centers largely on the financial dealings of two insurance companies controlled by his business empire, Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co.

According to reports, federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been examining potential financial improprieties involving Walter’s companies. The investigation is focused in part on whether certain private credit investments were properly disclosed as related-party transactions. The FBI has also been involved in the broader probe.

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Federal agents reportedly executed a search warrant in September 2025 and seized Walter’s mobile phone and computer while he was traveling through a Chicago airport. It remains unclear which specific part of the investigation prompted that seizure.

The scrutiny intensified in February 2026 when Delaware Life and Clear Spring received federal grand jury subpoenas. Regulatory filings later revealed that the insurers had significantly more exposure to related-party investments than previously reported. Delaware Life, for example, restated billions of dollars in investments after determining that certain transactions had been incorrectly classified. Reports have placed the revised exposure at more than $17 billion, while the Los Angeles Times described the change as roughly $1 billion to $16 billion.

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Importantly, the investigation has not resulted in criminal charges against Walter or his companies. TWG Global has denied wrongdoing and said it is cooperating with authorities. The company has also stated that there was no fraud and no victim involved.

Against that backdrop, Racer’s report now links the federal scrutiny to the decision by GM to step away from conducting new business with Andretti’s IndyCar operation. That being said, it is confirmed that Honda’s engine supply relationship with Andretti will continue. For now, the reported GM decision appears to have closed the door on new business rather than disrupting Andretti’s current IndyCar operation.

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Andretti’s long history with IndyCar engine partners

Andretti’s connection with Honda stretches back far beyond its two-year stint with Chevrolet. The partnership produced three IndyCar championships in 2004, 2005 and 2007, along with five Indianapolis 500 victories through 2017.

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That history made Andretti’s return to Honda power in 2014 particularly significant. After competing with Chevrolet in 2012 and 2013, Michael Andretti described the reunion as being “back home.” Honda also welcomed Andretti back as an organization that had played a major role in its previous IndyCar success.

The timing also mattered. IndyCar was preparing for a new 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine formula for 2014. Both Honda and Chevrolet would use the mandated twin-turbo configuration, creating a fresh technical battle between the manufacturers.

Andretti was not simply returning to an old engine supplier. The organization was rejoining a manufacturer with which it had already developed considerable competitive familiarity.

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The results after the reunion reinforced that connection. Andretti went on to win the Indianapolis 500 with Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2014, Alexander Rossi in 2016 and Takuma Sato in 2017, adding to its earlier Honda-powered victories with Dan Wheldon and Dario Franchitti.

That history helps explain why Honda remains important to Andretti’s IndyCar operation today. Racer’s report that Honda will continue supplying engines means the team retains a relationship that has delivered championships, Indy 500 victories and decades of shared racing experience.

For Andretti, the reported Chevrolet setback therefore does not force a major technical reset. Its Honda partnership remains in place, preserving a familiar foundation while uncertainty surrounds any future relationship with GM.