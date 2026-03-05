Federal Judge Busts Joe Gibbs Over False Allegations as Chris Gabehart Given Lifeline in JGR Lawsuit

The legal fight between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition director Chris Gabehart continues to take twists that few saw coming. In a previous hearing, the federal judge had already required JGR to post a $100,000 bond tied to its request for a temporary restraining order against Gabehart’s move to Spire Motorsports. Now, the latest court update has added another layer to the drama. While the restraining order remains in place for now, the judge’s written explanation revealed details that could complicate JGR’s claims. And it marks yet another turbulent chapter in this increasingly public dispute.

JGR lawsuit latest update

The latest court ruling in the legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and former competition director Chris Gabehart delivered a mixed bag for both sides. While the judge granted parts of JGR’s request for a temporary restraining order, the written explanation also exposed a key gap in the team’s claims.

According to the latest order in the JGR lawsuit, the court determined that the non-compete clause in Gabehart’s contract is enforceable and currently has a reasonable chance of succeeding regarding potential misappropriation of confidential information or trade secrets. That finding gave JGR some validation in its effort to slow Gabehart’s move to Spire Motorsports, at least temporarily.

However, the judge also made a crucial clarification: there is no evidence in the current record that Spire Motorsports possesses any proprietary information from JGR. That statement effectively undercut one of the biggest fears raised by the organization that sensitive competition data had already changed hands.

Another complication lies in how the restraining order is structured. The written ruling does not spell out exactly which duties Gabehart is prohibited from performing. Instead, it broadly states that he cannot carry out the same general type of services he previously performed at JGR, leaving the boundaries somewhat unclear as the case moves forward.

For now, the order in the JGR lawsuit is only temporary. It remains in effect through March 16, when the court will hold a preliminary injunction hearing to determine whether stricter restrictions should follow.

The legal calendar leading up to that hearing is already filling up. Joe Gibbs Racing faces a Friday deadline to submit additional filings supporting its injunction request. Gabehart must respond by Wednesday, and JGR will then have until next Friday to issue its final reply before the court weighs its next move in the JGR lawsuit.

New sponsorship brings stability to JGR’s No. 19 program

Amidst the lawsuit, Joe Gibbs Racing is continuing to move forward on the business side of the sport. The championship-winning organization recently announced a multi-tier partnership with WIX Filters, extending a relationship that has quietly supported JGR programs for decades.

Under the agreement, WIX Filters will serve as the official filter partner for JGR in the 2026 season, with several prominent race-day appearances already lined up. The company will take center stage as the primary sponsor of Chase Briscoe’s No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for the NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 19. This will be a historic event marking the first points-paying Cup race at the track in three decades.

The partnership also stretches into the organization’s development pipeline. WIX Filters will appear as the primary sponsor on the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14, where Briscoe will take the wheel. Later in the season, the same entry will feature rising prospect Brent Crews at Watkins Glen International on May 9.

Beyond those headline events, WIX Filters will also maintain a steady presence throughout the year as an associate sponsor on Briscoe’s Cup Series car and the No. 19 Supra in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“For decades, Joe Gibbs Racing has relied on WIX Filters’ proven reliability to keep their high-performing, championship-winning cars operating at peak levels,” said Carmina Lopez, Brand Manager for WIX Filters. “Our partnership with JGR will help us show vehicle owners how WIX Filters can help them achieve the same exceptional results.”

The company is expected to reveal special paint schemes and fire suit designs ahead of the Las Vegas and North Wilkesboro race weekends, adding another layer of visibility to the collaboration.

For JGR, the announcement signals that even as legal drama unfolds behind the scenes in the JGR lawsuit, the team’s commercial engine continues to run at full speed.