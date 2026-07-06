“Feel So American”– Chase Briscoe Exploits 4th of July Magic for Major JGR Breakthrough at Chicagoland

Through the first half of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Chase Briscoe had watched two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates celebrate victories while he remained on the outside looking in. Alongside Christopher Bell, he was one of only two JGR drivers still searching for that elusive first win. But on Independence Day weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, everything finally clicked, as Briscoe delivered the breakthrough he had been chasing in unforgettable fashion.

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“It felt awesome. What an unbelievable weekend. I feel so American winning in the Bass Pro Shops red, white, and blue car for the 4th of July weekend.”

For Chase Briscoe, there couldn’t have been a more fitting moment to score his first victory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. After 267 laps around Chicagoland Speedway, Briscoe took the checkered flag 0.276 seconds ahead of teammate Christopher Bell, surviving one final charge in a dramatic finish that gave Joe Gibbs Racing yet another victory this season.

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The closing laps were anything but comfortable. With 10 laps remaining, Bell had worked his way into second and immediately began hunting down Briscoe. On Lap 257, Bell cleared William Byron for the runner-up spot, trailing Briscoe by 1.444 seconds. Just two laps later, on Lap 259, the gap shrank to 1.146 seconds, putting the race leader under increasing pressure.

By Lap 262, both Toyotas encountered heavy lapped traffic, allowing Bell to close the deficit to just 0.547 seconds. Three laps later, on Lap 265, Bell was within two car lengths exiting Turn 2, setting up what looked like a potential last-lap showdown between the two Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

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Briscoe, however, never cracked under the pressure. Reflecting on the duel afterward, he admitted Bell had the faster car during the closing run.

“I was struggling pretty bad and Christopher was certainly coming. Out of all the people, I knew Christopher was gonna be clean with me.”

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That mutual respect allowed the pair to race each other aggressively without crossing the line, something Briscoe clearly appreciated as Bell searched for one final opportunity that never came. Chase Briscoe’s victory was built on consistency as much as speed.

After qualifying 7th, he spent much of the afternoon running inside the top five before taking control late. He ultimately led 51 laps, including the final 35, while the lead exchanged hands throughout the day between Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Larson.

Byron dominated the opening portion of the race, winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2, but Briscoe’s long-run pace proved unbeatable when it mattered most.

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The result also capped an outstanding afternoon for Joe Gibbs Racing, which swept the podium with Briscoe first, Bell second, and Hamlin third. For a driver who had spent half the season watching teammates celebrate from Victory Lane, Briscoe finally got his own turn. And he did it on one of NASCAR’s biggest weekends.

Hamlin leaves Chicagoland with a big points lead

While Chase Briscoe celebrated in Victory Lane, Denny Hamlin quietly walked away from Chicagoland with perhaps the biggest championship boost of anyone in the field. Following the final round of green-flag pit stops, Hamlin found himself nearly nine seconds behind the race leader. But over the closing laps, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran steadily erased the deficit, cutting it to under three seconds before ultimately running out of laps to challenge Briscoe for the victory.

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Hamlin had every reason to believe he could contend after starting from the pole and leading 30 laps, but a brush with the outside wall late in the race ended any realistic hopes of completing the comeback. Fortunately for the No. 11 team, the regular season championship picture worked out far better.

Tyler Reddick’s afternoon unraveled when a punctured radiator left him with a 36th-place finish, allowing Hamlin to stretch his advantage atop the Cup Series standings to 44 points heading into next weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With momentum still firmly on his side and NASCAR’s return to the Chase format rewarding season-long consistency, Hamlin remains exactly where every championship contender wants to be. He has the points lead firmly in his control, and that could give him the head start during the business end of the season.