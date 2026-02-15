“Feels Like I Won a Championship”: Michael Jordan in Disbelief as 44-Year-Old Daytona 500 Dream Comes to Life

A sweet start to 2026 after legal storms in 2025 was what 23XI Racing was hoping for. Instead, Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team did something astronomically better. The six-time NBA champion’s racing dreams have come a long way, especially since forming his team in 2020. But Jordan’s Daytona 500 dream dates back 4 decades – something that he can cherish deeply today.

Michael Jordan’s dream turns into reality

“I don’t even know what to say; it feels like I won a championship,” a blissful Michael Jordan told FOX pit reporter Jamie Little at Daytona International Speedway. His 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota driver, Tyler Reddick, just won a NASCAR crown jewel – the Daytona 500. “I can’t even believe it. I mean, it was so gratifying.”

In 1982, a young Michael Jordan met with Richard Petty, a NASCAR legend who owns seven Daytona 500s. Jordan was a diehard fan of Petty and dreamed of his own racing involvement someday. Now, 44 years later, Jordan can finally call himself a good match for Petty, owning a Daytona 500 win himself.

And the 68th running of the Great American Race left Michael Jordan at the edge of his seat until the very end. On the final lap, competition was intense with Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, and others fighting for the lead. Then, Tyler Reddick got a push from 23XI teammate Riley Herbst, and he passed Elliott. The field behind him soon collided into a multi-car wreck, as Reddick sailed to victory.

“We have four guys that were really fighting, that were helping each other out. I mean, you never know how these races are gonna end, right? You just try to survive. I thought Riley did it – unbelievable job at pushing at the end. That shows you what teamwork really do. He doesn’t get enough credit, won’t get enough credit, but we feel the love. We understand exactly the way he did it,” Michael Jordan continued.

Riley Herbst and Bubba Wallace finished in 9th and 10th places despite the carnage that unfolded on the final lap. All 23XI Racing drivers clinched top ten finishes – leaving Michael Jordan’s heart full tonight. Besides the basketball GOAT, the race winner also highlighted teamwork and dedication.

Striving for a good surprise

As Michael Jordan said, the Daytona 500 is very unpredictable. And Tyler Reddick’s victory proves that. According to journalist Seth Eggert, the No. 45 led the race only in the final lap. He was also the 25th leader in the event, setting a new record in Daytona’s history. Given these uncontrollable instances, Reddick attributed his victory to his dedication to his team owner and his 23XI Racing teammate.

“When you’re a Cup driver, and you get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan, it’s expected you win every single year,” Tyler Reddick said in the post-victory interview.

“Just speechless. I didn’t know if I’d ever win this race,” he continued. His teammate, the No. 35 Toyota driver Riley Herbst, came to his rescue. “My teammate Riley Herbst gave me a lot of pushes there and then tried to win the race for himself, as he should at the end there. Just incredible how it all played out. Just true Daytona madness.”

Tyler Reddick was surprised to win the race – but his team’s efforts were in the spotlight nonetheless. With such an incredible start to 2026, let’s wait for the wonders that Michael Jordan’s team has in store for us.