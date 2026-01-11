Female ARCA Star Breaks Silence on Her Complicated Season Status

Amber Balcaen, the trailblazing Canadian driver, recently faced a rollercoaster. Her day 1 of ARCA testing didn’t go as planned. As she drove the No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Ford, Balcaen suffered a tire failure that sent her primary car into the Turn 3 wall. She then quickly switched to a backup car and still managed the ninth-fastest practice lap at 49.258 seconds in a field of over 50 drivers. That being said, her season status is still a question mark.

Three days ago, SPS Racing announced that they are “excited to have Amber Balcaen Racing behind the wheel of the #24 Ford Racing Mustang this weekend for ARCA Menards Series testing at Daytona International Speedway!” Apart from this, she also plans to run select races for Nitro Motorsports as well. Though this is a good sign, but she isn’t officially confirmed as a signed driver yet, with anyone. After her day 1 practice, she finally opened up on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ARCA star clarifies her status

“We’re still working on things. So, nothing to announce yet, but I know my team is working hard. I’m working hard. I have a great group of guys around me, and we’re gonna do all we can to be there.” Amber said during post-run chat.

She dodged firm commitments on how her season would look like. So though she will drive at Daytona, what happens post that is still unconfirmed.

In the practice, Balcaen’s ninth-place effort came after returning in the backup, which was a testament to Team SPS Racing’s quick pivot following her straightaway spin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It felt awesome to be back in a race car and, as I said, I had so much fun with these guys. We work really, really well. The other instant chemistry. And you know the feedback with me and the crew team. ” she further added.

“So, we really understand each other, and it’s been really, really fun working with them,” Amber said, praising the crew’s synergy that clicked from lap one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sponsorship backing and social media are another aspects that are very important. She could try to get in through that path as well. For instance, Danica Patrick and Toni Breidinger have often stressed the importance of social media and how that could help Balcaen too.

While chatting with the reporter, she was then asked about her P9 finish and her practice plans for Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She replied cautiously, saying, “We have not done our debris. So we’re not here yet. I know our play leaves Saturday… so, I’ll talk to my team… and we’ll see what the plan is for.”

She’s speaking carefully because she’s facing real challenges. In ARCA, drivers need confirmed sponsorship money just to enter races, and the extra effort from her crew shows how tight budgets and margins are in the sport.

Yet her track feedback glowed, as she said, “It’s crazy how fast you can notice when you get some input with the team, and we definitely have that here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the day 2 practice results are here. Check it out.

Who topped Day 2 at ARCA Menards practice?

Austin Green. The 24-year-old recorded a scorching 49.202-second lap at 182.919 mph, nipping Cole Butcher by just 0.002 seconds in a nail-biter session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kitzmiller duo hung tough right behind, Isaac at 49.217 seconds and father Jason at 49.230, while Gus Dean owned the weekend’s quickest overall run at 48.744 seconds (184.638 mph).

Though the weekend wasn’t short of accidents, nothing was big enough to disrupt the entire day.

The ARCA season will begin one day before the Cup race, that is, on February 14, 2026, with the Daytona ARCA 200. With practice wrapping up, attention now shifts to qualifying and race day.