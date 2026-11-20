NASCAR’s impact off the track is becoming just as important to its future as the competition on it. The sanctioning body’s second annual IMPACT Report highlights the work being done across the industry to create opportunities, support communities, and inspire the next generation. Among its many initiatives, one recognition stands out for connecting motorsports with education in a meaningful way. A rising female ARCA driver has been named a STEM Champion, bringing her passion for racing and aerospace engineering into the spotlight.

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“Pretty excited and incredibly honored to be recognized as a STEM Champion in NASCAR’s second annual IMPACT Report!” Isabella Robusto posted on X. Robusto’s recognition as a STEM Champion appears in the Industry Spotlight section of NASCAR’s 2026 IMPACT Report, under the heading “Driven by Engineering.”

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The report highlights her dual commitment to competing in the ARCA Menards Series and studying aerospace engineering at Arizona State University. Robusto drives for Nitro Motorsports as part of Toyota Racing Development’s driver program, connecting racing with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

That connection became visible during Brickyard 400 weekend, when Robusto took part in the Girls Are Driven to Explore program at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Young participants explored aerodynamics, tires and safety technology through hands-on activities.

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Robusto shared her experiences as a driver and engineering student, showing how classroom interests can translate into opportunities across racing. Aerospace engineering also connects with the sport through aerodynamics, materials science and data analysis, all of which influence performance and safety. Her message extended beyond becoming a professional driver; motorsports needs people with technical skills in many different roles.

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Her place in the report follows a steady rise through the racing ranks. After starting in go-karts, Bandolero and Legend Cars, she progressed into Late Models and ARCA. A Toyota Development Driver since 2022, she made her ARCA debut at Phoenix in 2024, finishing sixth. In her first full ARCA Menards Series season in 2025, she recorded nine top-five finishes and 14 top-10s across 20 races, finished fourth in the standings and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She also set a record for the most top-five finishes by a woman in a single ARCA national-series season.

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That progress came after a setback that nearly derailed her development. In April 2023, Robusto was battling for a Pro Late Model victory at Hickory Motor Speedway when contact broke a tie rod on her car, sending her into the inside wall. Concussion symptoms emerged afterward and kept her out of the car for most of the season. Her recovery took seven months and several attempts to return before she was medically cleared. Everyday activities could feel normal, she later explained, while driving still exposed symptoms. Her return made the Rookie of the Year season especially meaningful.

Robusto’s recognition also gives weight to the message she shared on X. She wants young girls to know they have a place in motorsports, whether behind the wheel, in engineering or in another role. The sport depends on engineers, mechanics, strategists, data specialists and safety professionals, although drivers receive most attention. Seeing someone pursue both a racing career and an engineering degree can make those less visible paths feel more attainable.

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NASCAR’s Hall of Fame has been working toward that goal through its Girls in STEM camp. The 2026 IMPACT Report says its week-long summer camps have engaged more than 170 students from kindergarten through ninth grade each year over the past eight summers.

More than 60% of campers return annually, while scholarships help 30 qualifying students participate each summer. Female speakers from across the industry introduce participants to different career paths, and former campers can return as counselors to mentor others.

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The camps are part of a wider effort. NASCAR’s 2026 IMPACT Report says industry STEM initiatives have engaged more than 225,000 students since 2021. More than 20 tracks, teams, drivers and partners lead STEM programs, while over 100 industry professionals volunteer to support career exploration. Chicago’s STEAM Fest and Talladega’s STEM Day give students hands-on activities and access to industry professionals. Robusto’s participation fits into that push to show young people that motorsports offers opportunities well beyond the driver’s seat.

For Robusto, the STEM Champion recognition brings together two parts of her life. She still has racing goals to pursue with Nitro Motorsports, but her engineering studies and outreach work give her another way to contribute. As she told young girls, success should not be measured only by what happens on the racetrack, but also by the impact made away from it.