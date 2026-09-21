Female Driver Delivers Monumental Milestone for Women in Motorsport With Historic NASCAR Brazil Win

Tatiana Calderón’s weekend in Curvelo looked far from historic when it began. A mechanical issue and a 15th-place qualifying result left the Colombian driver facing an uphill battle, but she steadily turned the weekend around. She fought her way to fourth overall and second in class in the opening race before returning for Race 2 with a third-place starting spot. What followed was the defining moment of the weekend.

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Calderón converted the third-place starting position into a landmark victory and made NASCAR Brasil history to become the first woman to win in NASCAR Brasil. The first race had already shown Calderón’s ability to make progress despite the setbacks that came her way.

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Curvelo produced a chaotic contest, with crashes and incidents repeatedly bringing out restarts and bunching the field back together. Rather than being hurt by the interruptions, Calderón used the restarts as opportunities to attack.

She continued picking off positions and eventually brought the SG28 Racing car home fourth overall. Her second-place result in the Challenger class was particularly valuable. However, the bigger reward came from the way the finish positioned her for what followed.

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NASCAR Brasil’s second race uses a reverse-grid system, meaning the top six finishers from Race 1 switch their starting positions. Calderón therefore moved up from fourth to third for the 30-minute contest, putting her immediately behind the leading pair and within reach of the victory.

She stayed in the fight from the opening laps. The race began to take a decisive turn when the drivers battling for the lead made contact in front of Calderón. She had only moments to respond, but the Colombian successfully avoided the wreck. As the cars involved in the incident fell away, Calderón suddenly inherited first place.

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Now leading rather than chasing, she had to withstand the pressure from the drivers behind. The second race gave her something she had been missing in the opening contest: uninterrupted running. With fewer incidents causing stoppages, Calderón could concentrate on hitting her marks and managing the race from the front. The pressure never disappeared, but neither did her composure.

She maintained her pace through the remaining laps and refused to give her rivals an opening. When the checkered flag finally fell, Calderón was first across the line, securing her first NASCAR Brasil victory.

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The significance went beyond the win itself. Calderón became the first woman in NASCAR Brasil history to win an overall race, creating a milestone that will remain attached to the championship’s record books.

“I’m so proud of the whole team and what we’ve achieved together after the difficulties at the start of the season. Making history as the first woman to win a NASCAR Brazil race is something I’ll remember forever,” she said in a post-race interview.

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The Curvelo triumph is also the latest success in Calderón’s 2026 campaign. Earlier this year, she won at the BGT Challenge of the Americas in Guyana. Her schedule now takes her to Mexico on October 3 and 4, where she will race at the Puebla circuit with Nacent Racing in the GT Challenge of the Americas.

Long before her NASCAR Brasil breakthrough, Calderón had already built a career filled with firsts. She began karting at nine after growing up in a family of car dealers and became the first woman to win national karting championships in both Colombia and the United States.

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At 17, she stepped into car racing in the Star Mazda Championship and collected two podiums during the 2011 season. She later won a race in the 2014 Florida Winter Series before finishing second in the 2015-16 MRF Challenge Formula 2000 Championship.

Calderón subsequently broke more ground in European single-seaters. She became the first woman to reach the podium in the British Formula 3 International Series and the first woman to lead a lap in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

Her career then included GP3 competition from 2016 to 2018 and a 2019 Formula 2 campaign. She also spent four seasons connected to Formula 1, working as a development and test driver for Sauber, which later became Alfa Romeo Racing, from 2018 through 2021.

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Those achievements form the backdrop to her latest milestone, but Curvelo was about something much more immediate. Calderón overcame a troubled beginning, survived a chaotic first race, and seized her opportunity when it arrived in Race 2. The result was not only her first NASCAR Brasil win, but a place in the series’ history as its first female overall race winner.