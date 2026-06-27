Female Driver’s NASCAR Campaign Takes Massive Hit As Sponsor Breaks Ties Ahead Of Race Weekend

Fifteen days. That’s how close Natalie Decker was to her biggest sponsorship moment of the year. A primary car. A fan meet-and-greet. A marquee race at Atlanta. Then it all just vanished.

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Venturi Bold Brew, the nitro-coffee and energy drink brand, pulled the plug on its partnership with Decker, effective immediately. The company also scrapped its sponsorship of the O’Reilly Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway and canceled her meet-and-greet in Athens, Georgia.

“We’re sorry for any disappointment this brings,” the company said. “We wish Natalie nothing but the best on the track ahead.”

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Natalie Decker’s season was already coming apart at the seams. This year has been rough for Decker from the jump. She opened at Daytona by plowing into a sliding Sam Mayer and finished 33rd. Then she caught heat online for posting a lighthearted photo with comedian Bert Kreischer right after the crash. Talladega didn’t go much better, just another quiet run near the back with Joey Gase Motorsports.

Then there was Dover in May, driving trucks for Team Reaume. NASCAR black-flagged her for running too slow. She broke down over live team radio.

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“I’m trying my best to hold myself together, but I don’t want to keep doing this,” she told her crew.

She parked the truck and walked away from the race mid-event. Told team owner Josh Reaume she was done with the Truck Series for good, citing how brutal the online hate had gotten.

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Venturi had signed Decker back in February, betting on her name recognition as one of NASCAR’s most talked-about female drivers. They wanted grit and momentum tied to their brand. What they got was a driver telling her crew, on the radio, that she wanted to stop. For a company built around performance and pushing harder, that’s a tough thing to sponsor. The deal lasted barely four months.

Meanwhile, Natalie Decker’s Other Sponsor Isn’t Going Anywhere

Here’s the twist, though. While that partnership was falling apart, another one has been holding steady, and it’s got nothing to do with lap times.

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T.N. Dickinson’s, the witch hazel skincare brand, signed on as her primary sponsor back in February after a viral Valentine’s Day exchange online, where the company publicly asked her to “be their Valentine.”

It wasn’t just a marketing gimmick either. Natalie Decker gave birth to her son Levi in February 2025, and she’s said openly that she used the brand’s products through her own postpartum recovery.

That sponsorship has already covered three big races this year. Daytona in February. Talladega in April. Pocono in June. The whole thing runs under a campaign called the #TNCoolMomsClub, built around Decker as a new mom juggling recovery and a racing career.

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It’s not just a sticker on her hood either. At Talladega, the brand built a full fan zone at the DegaNation infield stage, giving out free product samples and driver cards. Decker’s also run livestreamed giveaways with Prego Expo, handing out gift cards and maternal care bundles to fans who show up online.

She’s still set to race at Pocono later this summer with T.N. Dickinson’s backing her. That one’s holding firm. Venturi’s isn’t. So right when Natalie Decker needed some stability, one sponsor walked out the door while another kept showing up.