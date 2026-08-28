Female Influencer Sparks Fan Fury Over ‘Dirty-Redneck’ Stereotype Aimed at NASCAR WAGs

It is tough being a female driver or a content creator in NASCAR. Racing opportunities are hard to come by for them, and even those working as professionals have to deal with unnecessary scrutiny. Most of this comes from social media. A few days ago, a creator named NASCARSky shared her personal story dealing with online hate. “The main reason I want to come on here is I want to give all of my fellow female content creators kind of a heads up.”

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This incident was supposed to unite the NASCAR community against online hate. But, a social media rant posted by another female creator, m_kirkbride05, is stirring up another controversy. She listed ‌the things that irk her being a female NASCAR creator.

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“American racing isn’t a fashion show of who can wear the cutest heel, put the most pink on the car and or racing in make up terms. Girls coming into NASCAR need to assimilate to the style and culture that is redneck and dirty, and hell yeah brother,” she shared this on Instagram stories.

Interestingly, this comes after Carson Hocevar piloted a full pink No. 77 Chevy Camaro at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. And her rumored girlfriend, Tabitha Swatosh, helped design the “Fast & Flirty” paint scheme. But there have been instances where female drivers facing online hate based on their outfits.

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Back in February, Natalie Decker posted a photo with American comedian Bert Kreischer. The latter is known for his public appearances without his shirt, and Decker followed suit while clicking the picture and then posting on social media. The backlash from a section of fans was swift and intense, but the female driver stood her ground.

Even the former NASCAR driver, Danica Patrick, received backlash for wearing a red dress during the pre-race coverage of the Indianapolis 500. These are some of the clear cases where female racers and professionals were subjected to mistreatment by the fans on social media.

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However, not everyone within the NASCAR community shares the same perspective against female presence in the sport. “Why is she worried what girls wear to the track. It’s something they look forward to and enjoy planning for. We should speak on the gross trend of guys going shirtless for whole races if anything 🙊,” a fan wrote on X.

Calling out the stupid take by the female influencer, another fan replied, “I been since I remember my first race Daytona 500 82 . Woman can be a fan wearing what they want . This is stupid take saying your better and your not. Stupid take she jealous.”

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What are your thoughts on this whole saga? Share your views in the comments below.