Female NASCAR Driver Gets Candid on Mental Toll of Hateful Social Media Comments

Her journey is proof that racing dreams can start anywhere, even in the world of fashion. Before she strapped into NASCAR’s Truck Series, the 25-year-old made a name for herself as a successful model, gracing the pages of GQ and Sports Illustrated while landing major brand partnerships. Yet, the real chase was speed, not runway lights. Starting out in go-karts at age nine, she powered through the fiercely competitive ranks of USAC midgets, ARCA, and late models before taking her spot on the national stage.

Yes, we are about Toni Breidinger stands out as NASCAR’s only full-time female driver, making history as the first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport. That spotlight has made her both a trailblazer and a target, with her journey inspiring some and drawing unfair criticism from others. And while brooding has shown she can go toe-to-toe with anyone on the track, it’s the battles off the track that sometimes prove to be just as demanding and far more personal.

Toni Breidinger’s experience with hate from NASCAR fans

As Toni Breidinger’s star in the NASCAR Truck Series rises, so does the intensity of the attention she receives (good and bad). In a candid interview, Toni revealed, “Yeah, yeah, I try [reply] to DMs. It’s sad because I really, this year, have not gone through them as much because I’ve gotten more hate. I need to mentally…this year. Yeah, it’s crazy, which I kind of expected a little more spotlight being in the Truck Series.”

She has notched historic achievements, like her top-five ARCA Menards finish during the 2023 season, securing a career-best third-place finish at Kansas Speedway, and accumulating a total of four top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes in 2024, which was her career-high finish in the championship standings at fourth place. Plus, Toni forged key partnerships with brands such as Pedal Commander, Raising Cane’s, and Celsius.

But with representation comes scrutiny, and Toni has spoken about the mental toll it takes. “Unfortunately, I haven’t been going through them as much because sometimes I see more bad than good. I’m like, yeah, I don’t need to read that, but I do try to respond.”

The rise of social media has made drivers more accessible than ever, but it’s also created a floodgate of criticism. NASCAR has seen several drivers, including Bubba Wallace and Hailie Deegan, publicly discuss the toll online harassment takes on their mental health. Breidinger’s experience adds another layer.

Despite the online vitriol, positive fan messages still matter deeply to her. “It is really meaningful when people reach out and have nice things to say,” Toni shared. Through perseverance, Breidinger isn’t just changing her own story but also proving that diversity and determination belong at racing’s highest levels. Additionally, the young phenom is vocal about the issues prevalent as well.

Toni Breidinger rips NASCAR’s slow progress

Toni Breidinger’s honest critique hit harder than any wreck. Not because she’s angry, but because she expected more. Calling out “stagnant” progress, the lone full-time female driver in NASCAR didn’t sugarcoat her disappointment. “I think it’s unfortunate that I’m the only female driver racing full-time this year in NASCAR. I mean, to me, that’s crazy,” she said.

Breidinger pointed out that just last year, there was another full-timer, Hailie Deegan, raising the question. Why hasn’t that number gone up? Yes, there’s been incremental growth in grassroots efforts and programs like Drive for Diversity, but Breidinger sees those as surface-level. “I see growth in some areas … but at the same time, I’m like, not really. We still don’t have the amount of female drivers that we should. It’s been pretty stagnant.”

Her words are a blunt reminder that visibility and hashtags aren’t enough without real pathways to the seat. It’s especially jarring when you put that gap against the sport’s expanding fanbase (nearly 40% of NASCAR fans are women), yet the driver pool doesn’t reflect that diversity. With long-time icons like Danica Patrick gone and Hailie fading to part-time, the pipeline of women to the national series appears blocked.

Breidinger’s presence, powerful as it is, should be a stepping stone, not an outlier. She hasn’t just been passive about the issue either. Breidinger shared her dream of funding a foundation to get more girls into karting. An early, essential entry point. “Even go-karts is not accessible for everybody to get started in, even the gear, like the suits, the helmet,” she emphasized.

Her vision isn’t only about representation; it’s about the removal of barriers from the ground up. The big question remains. Will NASCAR listen, or will Toni Breidinger remain a beautiful exception in a field that’s still too slow to change?