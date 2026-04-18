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Female NASCAR Prodigy Sends 4-Word Message Months After Natalie Decker’s Embarrassing Fiasco

Rohan Singh

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Apr 18, 2026 | 4:36 PM EDT

HomeNASCAR

Female NASCAR Prodigy Sends 4-Word Message Months After Natalie Decker’s Embarrassing Fiasco

Rohan Singh

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Apr 18, 2026 | 4:36 PM EDT

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There’s no doubt that just like any other form of motorsports, NASCAR is also a male-dominated field. But drivers like Jade Avedisian are trying to turn the tables and prove that female drivers can be equally good and competitive. Coming from a background that does not favor them, Avedisian believes that it is her duty to be the best version of herself. And her reason for being so disciplined is very simple.

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Jade Avedisian is fighting for more than just a win

For the average male driver, winning is everything in motorsports. However, when it comes to female drivers, they must bear the burden of facing the stigma and setting a good example for their followers who want to follow the same path. Thus, it is no wonder that Jade Avedisian faces the same struggle in her career.

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“Yeah, it’s hard, I guess you could say, to balance ultimately. I just kind of want to go into the weekend and do the best I can. Execute on the things that are in my control, but at the end of the day, I think it’s also supercool to kind of flip the story and have the younger kids look up to me. And I just hope to set the best precedent for myself off the track.”

The best precedent is a subtle callback to her criticism of Natalie Decker a few months ago. Avedisian was among the multiple female drivers who were highly disappointed with Natalie Decker’s actions. Her controversial social media post and her unsportsmanlike reaction to Sam Mayer’s crash prompted Jade Avedisian to speak up.

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“Well said, @taylorreimerr. Couldn’t agree more. As a female in racing, my goal in life is to carry myself with a high standard on and off the track. Thanks, @KarsynElledge3, for speaking on this topic as well.”

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In her eyes, the high standard she carries is important to follow because she was also a kid with dreams. Hence, she does not want the younger generation to lose their hopes and follow the wrong example.

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“Because, 10 years ago I was that little kid in the pits where there is sprint car races and I remember going up to think it was like Larson, and Rico Abreu when they would come to California and be like, ‘Hey, can you sign this little tear-off I found?’

“So I just hope I can set a good precedent for whoever it is. Because ultimately there are only a few of us girls in the sport. So I want to just like set a precedence and ultimately just do the best I can.”

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But words aren’t her only weapon. Jade Avedisian has proved time and again that she has what it takes to compete at a high level in grassroots racing. Her recent performance is the perfect example of the same.

Jade Avedisian grabs top 10 in ARCA debut

Jade Avedisian’s debut ARCA national race at Kansas seemed to go well. She raced the No. 15 Nitro Motorsports car in a race full of star power, competing against the likes of Dystany Spurlock, Cletus McFarland, Daniel Dye, Isabell Robusto, and Lanie Buice.

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Avedisian ran in the top 10 since the start of the race and has been racing very efficiently. It is especially incredible, considering the fact that she started the race from P21 on the grid. At one point she was even challenging the top 5. She finished P7 in overtime.

Kansas brought some amazing results for the female prodigies of NASCAR at Kansas. After all, the top 10 consist of three women—Lanie Buice in P5, Jade Avedisian in P7, and Dystany Spurlock in P10.

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Rohan Singh

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Rohan Singh is a NASCAR Writer at Essentially Sports who is accustomed to conveying his passion for motorsports to a large audience. He has previously created driver and event pages for NASCAR legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson and the Crown Jewel events of the sport like the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. As a writer, Rohan uses his understanding of the technical concepts of engineering to deconstruct the complex and highly technological motorsports vertical for his audience. He fell in love with motorsports in 2013, watching Sebastian Vettel claim his crown in India, and since then, he has been pursuing motorsports as his lifelong goal. Armed with the technical know-how and engineering expertise of a Mechanical Engineering degree, and pairing it with his journalistic experience of more than 600 articles in motorsports, Rohan likes to reel in his audience by simplifying the technicalities of the sport and authoring content which appeals to them as a dedicated motorsports fan himself.

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Suyashdeep Sason

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