Female NASCAR Star One-Ups Toni Breidinger’s $5.04B Partner With World’s First NASCAR Barbie

It’s extremely hard to make it through NASCAR without securing sponsors or brand deals, especially if you’re a female driver. Toni Breidinger knows this best, who got her break not from her racing performance but from her social media presence. The brand deals she secured helped her prove her spot, and she’s a role model for young girls who dream of entering the racing world. Now, one such young racer, Regina Sirvent, gets to do take that inspiration one step further.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sirvents’ one-up

Regina Sirvent competes part-time for the ARCA Menards Series, but in the past has competed in the highest level of NASCAR, the Cup Series. Her participation makes her the first Mexican woman to compete in the NASCAR Clash. She revealed that she was named a 2026 Barbie Role Model and honored with a one-of-a-kind doll that celebrates her career in motorsports.

Imago via Regina’s Facebook

As of last year, women made up 4% of drivers in the top professional racing categories. This is a huge contrast to 2022, when no female drivers were competing in NASCAR’s highest levels. For every young Latina girl who has ever looked at a racetrack and wondered whether she belonged, there is now a clear answer: yes, you do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an incredible honor that @barbie has chosen me to be a Barbie Role Model, which is a tribute to real stories that can inspire other girls,” Sirvent posted, “I never imagined having a Barbie inspired by me, much less imagining that when a girl sees it, she might feel that there is space for her on the track too, that she can try, that she belongs. And if this story encourages even one girl to take that first step, then every part of the journey will have been worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After Toni Breidinger’s $5.04 billion partnership with Victoria’s Secret, Regina Sirvent becoming the face of the world’s first NASCAR Barbie has raised the bar further for female drivers. These high-level achievements advance the realm of what money is available for these NASCAR drivers to earn. What’s better is that these advancements come from drivers who are women.

Sirvent also shared with her followers in that same message on socials that dreams do come true. She sent a message to girls that they should dream big.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to tell you: believe in yourselves. Don’t be afraid to find your own path and work for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s different. It doesn’t matter if it seems difficult. Dare to try, because you can be anything you want to be.”

Toni Breidinger off to a rough start in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Breidinger has a new start in NASCAR with a part-time Craftsman Truck Series for Rackley WAR, but her season isn’t going the way she planned. At the Daytona International Speedway, the driver failed to qualify for the first Truck Series race.

The race featured 44 entries, but had just 36 possible spots, which meant that eight drivers faced elimination. All the drivers needed to do was post good qualifying times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breidinger was among the first casualties after her No. 27 Chevrolet truck posted the second slowest time, with 172.586 mph average speed. Numerous Trucks had not passed technical inspection when they rolled out for practice on Thursday night.

Although the driver rolled out among the first cars in qualifying, her time was better than that of only one driver, Greg van Alst. She has a host of big-name sponsors for her eight-race slate, with Raising Cane’s and Celsius on board.

She now has to face the long wait to make things right. Her next appearance is not slated until May 1 at Texas Motor Speedway. At this new team, having left Toyota after finishing 23rd in last year’s points standings, she has a lot to prove. With her long break before her next race, Breidinger should hope to prove her place at her new team.