Female NASCAR Star Publicly Labelled “Embarrassing” by Dale Earnhardt’s Kin After Daytona Disaster

Breaking into NASCAR as a woman has never been easy; just ask Danica Patrick or Katherine Legge. But what unfolded at Daytona International Speedway turned an on-track crash into something far bigger than racing. A chaotic race didn’t just produce a multi-car wreck; it sparked a heated exchange that quickly spilled beyond the garage. And at the center of it all was a 28-year-old female driver trying to make her name in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. However, just as the dust began to settle, Dale Earnhardt’s granddaughter was left dissecting the moment.

Karsyn Elledge, the third-generation member of the Earnhardt racing family, the granddaughter of seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt and the niece of Dale Jr., couldn’t help but comment on the situation.

“Between taking three business days to run into Sam Mayer and the multitude of things I saw on social last week, obviously, while I did not go much further, I’ve witnessed a lot of women around me who have. It’s honestly embarrassing. It’s embarrassing for the women who have worked hard to have a place in this sport, to be taken seriously, to be seen as an equal competitor,” she said.

The season-opening NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race unraveled quickly. An early crash set the tone, and by the end of Stage One, another major pileup had reshaped the field.

Sam Mayer was at the center of the turbulence after contact with Sammy Smith triggered a chain reaction that caused several cars to stack up behind them.

But the real flashpoint came later. As the field checked up for incidents involving Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg’s No. 41 Chevrolet was caught in the accordion effect mid-pack.

With limited visibility and little time to react, Natalie Decker arrived on the scene at speed and slammed into the developing crash, sustaining heavy damage that ended her night. Frustration boiled over instantly. Over team radio, Decker vented in raw, unfiltered fashion.

“Whoever that fcking idiot was, go to his fcking pit! Why would he fcking do that?! Ruined our fcking race! Sorry, everyone… great work,” she ranted.

The outburst lit up the broadcast. The analysts questioned whether Decker could have slowed sooner under caution conditions, with on-air commentary suggesting that greater anticipation might have prevented the impact. Online, it was then escalated, with people dissecting fault, reaction time, and responsibility.

Mayer didn’t hesitate to fire off a bit of frustration, either.

“Got no brakes. Apparently, the 35 [Natalie Decker] doesn’t either,” he vented over the radio.

For all the noise surrounding Daytona, Natalie Decker’s résumé at the superspeedway tells a much deeper story. Her fifth-place finish in the 2020 Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway remains the best result by a female driver at the track and in NASCAR national series competition. It was a landmark moment, one that placed her alongside pioneers like Danica Patrick, who famously won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500 before finishing eighth in the race.

Karsyn Elledge further said, “I mean, there are a lot of us who have made a career, and you know, like the Taylor Reimers and Isabella Robusto of the world, they are really talented. Jade Avedisian is talented. That’s just, it’s embarrassing, to be honest.”

Taylor Reimer is a rising ARCA Menards Series driver who made history with a podium finish on the dirt at Springfield. Isabella Robusto is a full-time ARCA competitor driving the No. 55 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports and is one of the few women to earn an ARCA podium. Jade Avedisian is a dirt racing standout, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series champion, and Toyota-backed prospect transitioning to stock cars.

But as the incident simmers down, it will definitely not be an easy one to get over. However, time heals all wounds, and the pressure of balancing motherhood and racing becomes easier for the 28-year-old.

Decker gets real on balancing motherhood and racing

Decker’s journey, however, hasn’t been linear. After building momentum in the Truck Series, she stepped away from full-time competition to focus on raising her son, Levi.

When she returned last season, she reminded the garage that she still belonged, posting a 22nd-place finish at the Wawa 250, a strong comeback effort while balancing life as both a driver and a mother.

Motherhood, she says, has reshaped her mindset.

“Motherhood has given me a new outlook on my racing career in the best way possible. It’s given me a deeper sense of purpose every time I strap in. My routines are more intentional now. Being a mom has elevated my patience, resilience, and perspective, and those lessons translate directly to the track. I’m not just racing for myself anymore. I’m racing to show my child what passion, hard work, and belief can look like,” she said in a recent interview.

Now competing in the No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Joey Gase Motorsports, Decker stands as the only full-time female driver in the Auto Parts Series.

Meanwhile, fellow competitor Toni Breidinger was unable to qualify for this year’s Truck event at Daytona, underscoring just how narrow the path remains.

With the events at Daytona still fresh, the Xfinity Series now turns the page. For Decker and the rest of the field, the focus has shifted from controversy to redemption and the long grind for championship points.