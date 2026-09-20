“F***ing, God Damn”- Enraged Ryan Blaney Drops Fiery Radio Meltdown as Championship Hopes Slip in Crippling Penalty

Ryan Blaney arrived at Bristol with his championship hopes firmly within reach, sitting fourth in the Chase standings and just 33 points behind leader Denny Hamlin. As the night unfolded, the Team Penske driver had managed to erase almost the entire deficit, putting himself in position to leave the track with a much stronger points outlook. But just when momentum appeared to be swinging his way, a costly mistake changed the complexion of his night, leaving Blaney facing a frustrating setback with his title hopes on the line.

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“F***ing, god damn — good night thrown away,” Ryan Blaney voiced his frustration over the radio after a commitment line violation turned a promising Bristol night into a major setback.

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The Team Penske driver was assessed the penalty during a caution for Riley Herbst’s spin before returning to the track, with the infraction stemming from an aborted pit stop on Lap 397. The violation forced Blaney to drop to the tail end of the longest line, undoing much of the work he had done earlier in the race.

In NASCAR, a commitment line violation occurs when a driver makes an erratic last-second decision entering pit road or improperly crosses the designated commitment line.

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The timing was particularly painful because Blaney had been one of the strongest drivers through the opening half of the race. He powered to a Stage 2 victory and led 119 of the first 250 laps, steadily chipping away at the points deficit he carried into Bristol. Blaney started the night fourth in the Chase standings, 33 points behind Denny Hamlin, but his performance had put him in position to dramatically close that gap.

Instead, the pit-road penalty sent him to the back of the field and forced him to begin another climb. Blaney did exactly that. By Lap 426, the No. 12 Ford had already charged from the rear to seventh.

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Less than 30 laps later, he was making an even bigger statement. On Lap 455, Blaney began challenging Carson Hocevar for second, putting himself right back into the fight near the front after recovering from the penalty.

Two laps later, Blaney completed the pass on Hocevar for second. His recovery, however, lasted only one lap. On Lap 458, Hocevar tapped Blaney in Turn 1, sending the No. 12 spinning and backward into the outside wall.

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The impact ended Blaney’s race and transformed what had looked like a potentially valuable championship night into another DNF for the team. Crew chief Jonathan Hassler immediately told Blaney over the radio that the bumper needed to be replaced, but the team would not be able to make the repair within 35 laps.

The crash marked two consecutive DNFs for the No. 12 team, adding another layer of frustration to a Chase campaign that had suddenly been trending in Blaney’s favor. After climbing from his damaged car, Blaney explained the incident to PRN, making it clear that he believed Hocevar had driven into him.

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“I got clear off of four then protected the bottom and I felt like I got driven over and crushed,” Blaney said.

When asked whether the situation was worth having a conversation with Hocevar during the week, Blaney offered a pointed response.

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“How about tonight?”

That conversation came almost immediately after the race. Blaney and Hocevar got into an altercation on pit lane, with Hocevar throwing the first punch as Blaney approached him.

The championship fallout was just as significant. Hamlin finished eighth, but the result still cost him the points lead. Kyle Larson moved ahead of Hamlin by one point after Hamlin managed to score only three points from the race. At one point during the night, Hamlin and Blaney were even tied for the Chase lead, underscoring just how dramatically the race had shifted.

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Blaney ultimately left Bristol sixth in the Chase standings, now 52 points behind Larson, after a night that had briefly appeared capable of putting him right at the top.