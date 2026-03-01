“F***ing Suarez”: Riled Up Prodigy Bursts Out in Expletives as Luck Turns for the Worst in COTA

Less than 24 hours after being spun in the NASCAR race at COTA in the O’Reilly Series, a young prodigy found himself reliving the same misery again! Only this time it was in the Cup Series race. Another hit, another spin, and another surge of frustration boiled over as the driver’s weekend took a sharp turn for the worse. Now, the prodigy’s patience is wearing thin, setting up a storyline defined by mounting irritation and terrible luck.

Tempers erupt as Zilisch gets turned

“F***ing Suarez, dude,” Connor Zilisch was all but boiling over the radio as yet another COTA weekend turned disastrous in the blink of an eye. What was shaping up to be a strong run for the fiery young driver in the Cup Series NASCAR race at COTA unraveled instantly when chaos struck at Turn 1 on the restart.

As the field charged toward the sharp uphill left-hander, Zilisch’s spotter urgently warned him: “Watch him diving you. Watch him diving you.” Despite the alert, contact from Daniel Suárez arrived anyway. Zilisch shifted left to set his entry arc for Turn 1, but Suárez followed late, tagging the rear of the No. 7, sending the rookie spinning and the entire pack scattering around him.

From comfortably inside the top 15, Zilisch suddenly found himself dead last in the NASCAR race COTA.

Trying to regroup, he reported the car was “vibrating but driving okay,” leaving the team to debate whether or not to pit. Zilisch preferred to stay out to preserve track position, but the internal discussion quickly changed when the team delivered another update: the nose was “broke loose” from the exit ducts, with additional damage that could worsen over the run.

Buried deep in the field with a wounded car, Zilisch’s frustration only intensified as he radioed, “How long until we pit?” His tone was edged with clear exasperation. The spin hadn’t just cost him positions; it had put him on the back foot with a compromised car and a long afternoon ahead.

Meanwhile, Suárez offered no comment on the radio after the incident, leaving the intent or cause of the contact unaddressed.

For Zilisch, though, there was no ambiguity. As adrenaline surged and tempers flared, the 19-year-old prodigy made it clear: his patience had run out long before his speed did.

It was the same yesterday

Connor Zilisch’s incident today with Daniel Suárez must have felt like déjà vu for the young star. During yesterday’s NOAPS NASCAR race at COTA, a dramatic late-race incident stole what looked to be a sure top-five finish for Connor Zilisch. With fewer than three laps remaining, Zilisch was running fourth after a remarkable comeback drive that had already seen him charge from 35th following a broken rear brake rotor earlier in the race.

But as the field exited Turn 2, rookie Corey Day tapped the right rear of Zilisch’s No. 1 Chevrolet machine. The contact immediately destabilized the car, sending it spinning violently off-track and into a barrier. The hit caused significant damage, including nose issues, and dropped Zilisch more than 15 positions by the time he returned to the racing surface.

Frustrated, Zilisch radioed that Day was a “hack” as he attempted to rejoin the field with a battered car. He ultimately crossed the line 21st. It was an agonizing end to what had been one of the strongest recovery drives of the afternoon.

After climbing from the car, Zilisch offered a measured but pointed reaction. “Yeah, I mean, I think everybody saw what happened,” he said. “You know, I don’t need to explain myself, but really unfortunate.”

Despite the disappointment, Zilisch’s pace and resilience continue to underscore why he’s viewed as one of the sport’s most promising young talents. If anything, this setback only strengthens the narrative: Zilisch is fast, fearless, and capable of fighting through adversity.

The next races will offer him plenty of chances to turn frustration into fuel and to remind the field that he’s not backing down anytime soon.