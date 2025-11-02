“F***ing Unacceptable”- Bubba Wallace Lashes Out at 23XI in Expletive Radio Outburst

This was not how Bubba Wallace wanted to end the 2025 season. After a rough qualifying and placing his No. 23 car in 23rd place, Wallace’s race was cut short due to mechanical trouble. Around lap 90, Wallace began slowing on track, and his team suspected a throttle issue that compromised his car’s performance. And just a few laps later, things got difficult for the 2025 Brickyard 400 winner.

A very frustrated Bubba Wallace couldn’t help but vent it out. He radioed a very strong, “It’s got half f—ing power. It’s un-F—ING-acceptable! So many F—ING problems with this shit!” Moreover, the 32-year-old driver also admitted that there wasn’t any fuel pressure left in his 23XI Racing car.

Despite trying to stay out and nurse the car, the problem persisted, forcing him to pit on Lap 98 of the race for repairs. That unscheduled stop cost him valuable track position and effectively ended any chance of a strong finish. It capped off a frustrating afternoon that started with some promise but slipped away due to reliability woes and ended his day in 37th place.