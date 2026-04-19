‘Fired’ by Trackhouse, Daniel Suárez Takes a Veiled Dig at Justin Marks’ Rejection

Long before Justin Marks admitted Trackhouse Racing needed a rebuild, Daniel Suarez was sounding the alarm, but nobody was listening. And now, when the team is in a state of rebuilding, Suarez might have the upper hand with his move to Spire Motorsports, as he can finally see that his former team is following in his footsteps.

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Daniel Suarez’s dig at his old team

“I had several conversations with Justin for a long time, trying to convince him to do a lot of things that they just… didn’t seem to happen,” he said, speaking to the media. It is tough to say if Suarez had the best of times during his final years with the team. In fact, he was also speculated to have been fired after the surprising announcement in 2025. While this wasn’t confirmed, Suarez’s attitude towards the team seemed to be proving it.

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“I’m glad that finally he’s seeing what I told him a while back,” Suarez added. Very subtly, he reminded the team that they may have made mistakes by not listening to him earlier, having now done the same things themselves.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Freeway Insurance Chevrolet waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25021615920500

Although his departure from the team was covered behind a screen of roster shakeup and fading chemistry, it seemed quite apparent that it was also because of the performances he had delivered in the past seasons. Apart from the race win at Atlanta, Suarez had largely struggled to remain consistent. While he was struggling in the midfield, others, including the likes of Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, managed to perform a lot better and even win races.

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Although Suarez claims that his time with Spire has been a lot better so far compared to Trackhouse, he still seems to be within the midfield. But he addresses that issue, as there is still quite a lot of work remaining with the team.

Suarez on Spire’s performance

Spire Motorsports has had quite the lineup for this season in an attempt to pull off the best performances. In fact, they also signed a massive contract with Carson Hocevar into the next decade.’ While the young driver has also managed to pull off some of the most impressive performances, a race win is still not registered in his books.

Daniel Suarez, reviewing their performance, commented that there is still quite a lot of work remaining within the team.

“So definitely we’re not good, but we still certainly you know working hard to be able to be faster.,” he said. “There is a group of cars like those guys I don’t know a little bit faster than us still. So working hard on that but we definitely have a good group of people. It’s far more sports that I believe that we’re gonna get there.”

Consistency is the one thing that seems to be missing in all of Spire’s teams on the field. Suarez brings much-needed experience for the team, but it is still difficult to say if the season will go in his favor in the upcoming races. With the Chase format reinstated and the lack of wins on his racing portfolio, Suarez might not make the cut for a title contention.