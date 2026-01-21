Fired Hailie Deegan Makes Shocking NASCAR Return After Failed IndyCar Experiment

Hailie Deegan is coming back to NASCAR in 2026! She will take part in the ARCA Racing Series West title this year with Bill McAnally Racing. The team has announced their latest signing of Hailie Deegan via their official social media channels. Hailie Deegan’s return to NASCAR came after a rather disappointing campaign last year in the junior IndyCar series.

Hailie was racing for HMD Motorsports in the 2025 Indy NXT season. However, she failed to make her mark with a meager P14 finish in the drivers’ championship. Her best results during the season came at the Laguna Seca Raceway, where she achieved P11. Deegan will be returning to NASCAR after a controversial history that haunted a career for the past few years. She was fired from her last ride in the Xfinity Series with AM Racing.

Owing to her less-than-satisfactory performance, team president Wade Moore said, “It is our goal at AM Racing to field a competitive race team through our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and provide any of our drivers the best equipment and opportunity to be successful on track each weekend. With that being said, we haven’t had the success on track that we were hoping for in the first half of the season. ”

Hailie Deegan’s return to NASCAR with Bill McAnally Racing is a sensational move that has put her in the spotlight again. She has the record of claiming the best finish by a woman in the Xfinity Series. Will Deegan be able to revive her failed NASCAR career in 2026?

This is a developing story.