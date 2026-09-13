Fired IHRA President Makes Serious Accusations as Iconic NASCAR Track Put on Sale For $10M

The International Hot Rod Association is in a state of confusion and turmoil, and several have fallen victim because of it. From officials and executives to drivers and vendors, there are lots of people involved who claim to have been cheated or not paid.

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While the turmoil continues, it leaves the future of iconic NASCAR track Rockingham Speedway uncertain. The Rock had just made a roaring comeback to the NASCAR schedule with successful races conducted in 2025 and 2026. But it will not be on the 2027 calendar thanks to its precarious ownership position.

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The track is currently up for sale for the sum of $10 million, which is the same amount that was paid by Darryl Cuttell to Dan Lovenheim back in December 2025. The announcement came via Rockingham Speedway’s official Facebook account, on which former IHRA President Kenny Nowling provided an update on the track’s current status. He also shared details about how he had his fallout with Darryl Cuttell, which led to his exit from IHRA but keep then rebuild his trust with IHRA owner.

The post also clarified that the situation of the track has nothing to do with the turmoil around the IHRA. The track is owned by Cuttell through a company called Rockingham Speedway Investments LLC, but is different from Cuttell’s company, Cuttell Motorsports LLC, which is the legal entity that owns the IHRA.

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Nowling was the IHRA President who served since October 2024 under former IHRA owner Larry Jeffers. In January 2025, IHRA announced that they would be parting ways with Nowling effective immediately. Since then Nowling has served as the President of Rockingham Speedway.

Nowling confirmed the sale amount of $10 million and also confirmed that nothing short of that sum would be accepted, and the track aims to continue running events despite its ownership status.

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There is already a bid for The Rock, and unsurprisingly it comes from Track Enterprises, who were in the race to purchase the track from Lovenheim before Cuttel sealed the deal.

Track Enterprises has helped link the bridge to NASCAR and was an important entity in the operations of the two successful NASCAR events in 2025 and 2026.

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Nowling confirmed that there had been a bid from Track Enterprise but it wasn’t substantial enough on the basis of the price set of the track. The track’s president did however thank Bob Sargent of Track Enterprise for their help in bringing NASCAR back to The Rock.

Sargent was in conversation with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio about his will to purchase the track and said that if the deal went through within the next 60-90 days, an attempt could be made to restore The Rock’s place on the schedule for 2028.

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But now that their bid is lower than the demanded amount, the track’s future hangs in the limbo of when will someone come up and offer the asking price.

While the track’s situation was one part that Kenny Nowling provided clarity on, he shared the same post on his own profile and there a comment came in about the story Nowling was telling not adding up.



“Smh stories ain’t adding up, move your family to OH get s*** canned, talk lawyering up, Big head videos to tell the real story that never happened, now employed again by who f***** you over. 3 sides to every story….” was the comment and Nowling put out a longer comment in response to this.

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Nowling’s reply confirmed that he had moved his family to Ohio, the headquarters of IHRA. He stated that he was fired because an individual with personal motives made false allegations about him to Cuttell. Nowling then claimed he filed a litigation against the person he believes, “F***** me out of my half of the sale of the IHRA” before he finally got a jury trial date for November 30, 2026.

Nowling’s comment also elaborated that despite him being wronged out of his half of the IHRA deal, he still spoke to Darryl Cuttell man to man and cleared the air and Cuttell offered him the role of president of the Rockingham Speedway.

While those in Richmond County continue to wonder what the future holds for their beloved Rock, the sale update also came with an open to an all Inaugural Open House and Town Hall meeting at Rockingham Speedway on October 3rd. The meeting is aimed at addressing any questions from taxpayers and providing an update on the track’s ownership future.