NASCAR Fans React as Truck Series Makes Milestone Move to Roger Penske’s IndyCar Home

In the NASCAR garage, there’s always something brewing to keep fans on their toes, whether it’s schedule tweaks or fresh venues shaking up the action. Roger Penske’s influence bridges the IndyCar and NASCAR worlds, with his ownership of the series since 2019 leading to crossovers like this recent addition at St. Petersburg’s street circuit, a staple IndyCar opener since 2005.

The Craftsman Truck Series, which kicked off in 1995 with a mix of ovals and road courses, echoes past expansions such as its debut road race at Heartland Park Topeka that year. NASCAR Senior Vice President Ben Kennedy noted, “We’re thrilled to add the Streets of St. Petersburg to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule.” But how does this shift mark a true milestone for the series?

This move stands as a milestone because it introduces the first-ever street race to the Craftsman Truck Series calendar on February 28, 2026, during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend. Unlike traditional ovals where trucks have thrived, this 1.8-mile temporary circuit demands precise handling amid city barriers, drawing from IndyCar’s expertise there.

Ben Kennedy elaborated, “The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is one of the most prestigious street races in motorsports, and we’re excited to bring the high-octane action of the Truck Series to such an iconic venue.” This ties into broader growth, with the series adding venues like Rockingham Speedway‘s return after a 13-year absence, boosting accessibility for fans in new markets.

Penske Entertainment’s Mark Miles added, “This is a fantastic addition to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race weekend. NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate in motorsports, and we can’t wait to welcome the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to America’s premier street circuit.” The cross-promotion leverages FOX Sports’ coverage of both series, potentially drawing larger audiences. It builds on historical shared events, like trucks racing alongside IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway from 1997 to 2010, where combined weekends averaged over 100,000 attendees, fostering mutual fan bases without overlapping race days.

The announcement sparked buzz on X, with motorsport reporter Adam Stern posting, “@NASCAR_Trucks will compete at the IndyCar @GPSTPETE street circuit next February, a bit of a cross-promotional move as Fox Sports broadcasts both series.” Fans quickly chimed in, sharing thoughts that highlight the excitement and nostalgia this brings.

Fans buzz over shared weekend thrills

One fan captured the surprise, saying, “Trucks and IndyCar on the same weekend is wild.” This reaction underscores the novelty, as joint weekends have been rare lately, though the 2020 Indianapolis Motor Speedway event saw NASCAR and IndyCar share the facility for the first time, despite no fans due to COVID protocols.

Another commented, “That used to be common practice back when IndyCar was watchable.” This nods to earlier eras, like the 1990s, when IRL (predecessor to IndyCar) and NASCAR events overlapped at tracks such as Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1997, boosting attendance to ~135,000, before series divergences reduced such pairings.

“I’ve been saying for years that IndyCar and NASCAR need to partner up and put on some weekend events, like Indy running the Daytona Oval leading up to the 500 and having Cup run the Brickyard leading up to the Indy 500. Could work well for both sides.” This echoes successful collaborations, including the Brickyard 400 and Indy 500 proximity in schedules, where 2021’s IMS weekend generated $50 million in economic impact for Indiana.

Someone else noted, “Love when there’s genuine surprise to a schedule release and not rumors or leaks in the months leading up to the schedule release.” The tight-lipped reveal mirrors the 2023 Chicago street race announcement for Cup, which caught fans off guard and led to over 80,000 attendees despite weather issues.

Finally, a fan said, “Wait, that’s actually dope. Gonna be a great race, then FOX gets to see how terrible their coverage of IndyCar is because the truck series is gonna get more viewers than them.” This points to viewership dynamics, with Truck races averaging ~1.1 million viewers in 2025 on FOX, potentially pressuring networks for better integration.