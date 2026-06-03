First Glimpse of Brexton Busch’s Racing Return Days After Father Kyle’s Tragedy Turns NASCAR Fans Emotional

When Brexton Busch stepped into professional racing at the feeble age of just five years old, he wasn’t just following in his father’s footsteps, but continuing a legacy that Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch began decades ago when they began racing in Las Vegas. Like his father, Brexton turned out to be a natural talent and has put himself in victory lane many times. Although his father’s sudden and tragic passing shook the entire family, Brexton, being the strong kid he has proven to be, has returned to the track once again, to fulfil the dream his father once saw for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cook Out Summer Shootout is back as the Charlotte Motor Speedway posted pictures of the youngest talent taking to the track in the Legend Cars. One such young talent in those pictures was Brexton Busch, piloting his #18 Legend, carrying the same number his father made history with in the NASCAR Cup Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just his first year of professional racing, Brexton Busch had managed to win nine races at six different dirt tracks in four different states. These wins included the Millbridge Speedway Saturday Beginner Box Stock Championship and a win at the Clash at Coliseum Indoor Winter Series race at St. Louis, Missouri.

He has been extremely successful in the grassroots series, having won well over a hundred races since he kick-started his career just five years ago. In fact, he also managed to win the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship last year, earning his first Golden Driller, setting himself apart from the rest of the kids his age.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Motor Speedway (@charlottemotorspeedway) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Despite all these race wins he has collected, Brexton Busch has a special connection with the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This track was one of Kyle Busch’s strongest ones, and Brexton also proved to be just as successful. Back in July 2024, he went out to win the Cook Out Summer Shootout on the track in the Bandits Division. And this was only the first of the few races he would go out to win at the track in a short span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now again, after stepping up his game, Brexton is returning to the track to run the Cook Out Summer Shootout once again, in the Legends Division this time around.

Fans back Brexton as he returns to the track for the first time after Kyle Busch’s passing

“I know who were all rooting for!” A fan wrote, carrying the general sentiment. Busch’s passing shook the fans, but almost immediately, everyone set their eyes on Brexton – hoping to give the kind of support an eleven-year-old requires in such times, especially with his promising career in the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of the few drivers who, at just 10 years of age, ran both the Bandolero and the Chargers division on the same night. This strong dedication was backed by Kyle Busch and his training methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

And after RCR’s announcement that they’d reserve the #8 for when Brexton is ready to move into NASCAR, many fans are also hoping to see him finish what Busch left. It was a race win with Richard Childress Racing that many expected to come soon for Kyle, especially considering he was preparing to run the Coca – Cola 600 on the same track.

“Cmon Brex win it for dad,” one fan wrote. While another said, “Do what you do Brexton. Go out there, leave it all behind and do it for your old man. He’d be so freaking happy that you’re back behind the wheel”.

ADVERTISEMENT

And such comments hit more when you think about the kind of plans Kyle Busch had for his son.

“There might be a way where I retire from Cup racing and go race Late Models, where Brexton might be on his way up and is racing late models, and we spend a year together there,” Busch said in his 2021 interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “And then after that, I’m probably going to be done and, and he’ll be, hopefully, on his way up.”

But again, it has only been a little over a week since the tragedy happened in the family, as one of the fans reminded: “Wow! The service was today for Kyle. I hope he is finding time to truly grieve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A private funeral for Kyle Busch was held on June 2, as plans for a public memorial service remain in the works. Yet, his son was there, practicing laps soon after.

Moreover, just around a week ago, the Coca-Cola 600 turned into a memorial service of its own for his father. In the moments before the race got underway, Samantha, son Brexton, daughter Lennix, parents Tom and Gaye, and brother Kurt gathered by the black No. 8 on the track’s infield. Samantha Busch shook with tears, her grief overwhelming her as she held onto her son, who hid his emotions under a black hat with his dad’s No. 8 emblazoned across the front.

Many thought then that Brexton seemed too mature for his age, and that is exactly why Brexton needs all the support he can get. Thankfully, fans are leaving no stones unturned.