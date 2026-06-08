“Five Weeks of… Excuse”- Bubba Wallace Publicly Chastises Himself As He Drops Startling Carson Hocevar Claim

The Cup Series 2026 season has surely been hard on Bubba Wallace. He started second in the driver standings, competing for a victory at Atlanta before losing it to his teammate at the last moment. Fast forward to 14 races later, and he now sits at the bottom end of the driver standings, risking an elimination from the NASCAR postseason. In his eyes, the falloff he has had is unacceptable.

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While talking to the media post-race, Wallace had no hesitation in his eyes when he publicly criticized himself for not being up to par with the type of equipment he is driving.

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“I mean, it’s five weeks of Bubba Wallace making an excuse,” Wallace told the reporters. “He’s fallen a lot, so I need to be better. I need to be leading the restart. We remembered to execute today.”

Wallace faces regular criticism over his driving and form among the audience. It seems like some of it is finally starting to get under someone’s skin. Also, the fact that his teammate is leading the championship and basically competing for victories every other race doesn’t help his cause. It is very likely that after watching Riley Herbst get replaced by Corey Heim, Wallace feels like his time on the team is limited if he doesn’t start proving himself and his racecraft.

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Although he accepts that Michigan was a rather difficult track for the cars due to their next-gen characteristics, Wallace ultimately took it upon himself to deliver with the type of car he has been provided by his team.

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“At speed, I think we have the right people in the right place for getting the most speed out of our Toyotas. I mean, this is an incredible year for Toyotas, and just for me to be driving, I have to do better.”

Fortunately for him, today’s race and the weekend in general were a positive step forward towards his redemption. Wallace might’ve finished the race in P3, but at several points along the race, he was battling for the lead of the race. So instead of trying to beat himself down over his past failures, maybe Wallace needs to move on and start building up on the momentum that he has earned this weekend.

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While Wallace is angry at himself for being unable to convert a strong finish into a victorious one, there is another driver who has caught his eye from Michigan.

Wallace vouches for Carson Hocevar as a promising talent

During his post-race interview, Wallace couldn’t help but praise Carson Hocevar and his racecraft, ultimately ending his note with stern advice to the Spire driver.

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“He’s fast; he deserves to be in victory lane multiple times all year, but the mistakes are going to cost him. He hasn’t realized that,” Wallace said when asked about Hocevar.

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It feels rather difficult to accept that this is the same Bubba Wallace who had bumped into Hocevar due to his frustrations during the Bristol race some months ago. But it seems like the two have come to terms with each other. As far as coaching Carson Hocevar goes, Wallace has struck a nerve that particularly targets the Spire driver and those who race around him.

Hocevar might’ve claimed a top 5 from the race, but he was in a very strong car today. Throughout the race, he was challenging for the lead, and at multiple points, he made daring passes in order to try to take control. Ultimately, he couldn’t bring home the trophy for his mother and his home track’s audience.

Despite having a good day, Hocevar was still subject to various objections by other drivers due to an earlier incident. As soon as the race restarted, he tried to make a move on the front row and go three-wide. At that point, the cars were closely stacked, so he ended up bumping into John Hunter Nemechek’s car instead, setting off a chain reaction that caused a pileup among multiple cars.

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Toyota was the car that faced the brunt of it in this chaos. Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs were sent crashing and spinning away due to the contact that ensued. Hamlin was the only driver who could escape with minimal damage. Both Gibbs and Reddick had their races ruined due to the crash. It mattered more because both of them were looking fast enough to try to win the race today.

Hocevar, who is already infamous for his over-the-top aggressive moves, earned himself an earful from multiple drivers. It doesn’t add to his reputation but just creates more on-track enemies for him. So he might want to pay attention to Wallace’s words of wisdom.