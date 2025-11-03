“F****NG Idiot”: NASCAR Fans Rips Off Denny Hamlin’s Crew Chief After Heartbreaking Phoenix Loss

Leading 208 laps and trying to clinch your first title at 44 years old is no easy task. Denny Hamlin almost had it, but one pit stop marred his almost-perfect championship run. The veteran’s No. 11 team had to take a pivotal call before the final overtime start in Sunday’s championship race. The choice was between staying out front, pitting for two tires, or going for all four. And Chris Gayle went with his gut, opting for four fresh tires, a gamble that didn’t pay off.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the race, crew chief Chris Gayle reflected on the crucial four-tire call, standing by the decision even though it didn’t deliver the outcome they wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The extra bit of time dropped Hamlin to 10th on the restart, while Kyle Larson, who took just two tires, lined up fifth. Larson’s quick jump off the line widened the gap beyond Hamlin’s reach, and he ultimately crossed the finish line 3rd, enough to clinch his second career championship.

It was a gutwrenching defeat for Hamlin, who secured a record of leading the most laps in a championship race. But when William Byron blew a tire with three laps remaining, the resulting caution erased Hamlin’s comfortable lead and forced an overtime restart that unraveled his race.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now 44, Hamilton is painfully aware that his chances at a title are narrowing. This race might have been his best shot, and it slipped away in a matter of seconds. And now the NASCAR community is left sharpening its knives, ready to aim at Chris Gayle.

Fans were furious with the late race decision to change all four tires during overtime, believing it cost Denny Hamlin his long-awaited championship. Social media lit up with outrage as one fan vented, “Denny did everything right all weekend and the guy with no win prior to being with Danny screws him.”

AD

Another pointed out the obvious strategy miss, writing, “Unless there was a certain situation that was unique, LIKE IDK EVERY OTHER F—ING CAR TAKING 2 TIRES WITH THE CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE???” Many felt that the title had been snatched away from Hamlin’s hands, with one fan furiously accusing Chris Gayle, saying, “F—ing idiot. Cost Danny a championship,” while another demanded accountability, saying, “Just admit you made a mistake already!”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Stay tuned for more updates!